The Detroit Tigers sat slugger Miguel Cabrera on Thursday to ensure his next hack at career home run No. 500 would be back home at Comerica Park. His teammates, however, picked up the slack by hitting three home runs off Orioles ace John Means in what was easily his worst start of the season, relegating the Orioles to another series sweep and their eighth straight loss with a 6-4 defeat Thursday afternoon before an announced 8,382 fans at Camden Yards.