Wyoming County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Wyoming by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Western Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 1118 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to tropical thunderstorms. Minor flooding of poor drainage areas, small creeks and storm drainage systems is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hazleton, Muhlenberg, West Hazleton, Freeland, Harveys Lake, Conyngham, Nescopeck, Slocum, White Haven, Sugar Notch, Noxen, Shickshinny, Forkston, Pond Hill, Sweet Valley, Mountain Top, Huntington Mills, Beach Haven and Fairview Heights.

