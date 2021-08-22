Curtain Call in Stamford announces new season with eleven full-scale productions

Take two American Presidents, a pickle man and a cowardly lion, mix in a charming prince, a master detective and assorted other characters in extremely high heeled boots and you get the makings of a season of diverse programming at Curtain Call. Stamford’s longest-running and only year round producing theatre company is gearing up for its 31st season at their Sterling Farms Theatre Complex home on Newfield Avenue with many area “firsts” and several returning favorites.