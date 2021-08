Sadly, we recently learned that another Capitol police officer involved in the Jan. 6 attack took his life. That makes four. Mental health has vaulted into recent headlines, shining a light on the fact that taking care of your mental health is as important as your physical health. Simone Biles’ message rang clearly. Pressure from within and from without can cause not only mental anguish, but it can also impact you physically. When that happens, it is OK to take a step back and put your own mental well-being first. Biles’ choice to do just that was eye-opening.