Tropical Storm Henri Update - 8/22/21
Tropical Storm Henri continues to impact our area with heavy rain. We have seen areas of flooding throughout the city and some roads and intersections have been temporarily closed, including the Central Westchester Parkway, which is closed in both directions, and Paulding Street near the Westchester Mall and Maple Ave. In addition, Westchester County has closed its parkways, including the Bronx River Parkway and Saw Mill River Parkway.www.cityofwhiteplains.com
