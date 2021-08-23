OU soccer: Sooners defeat Lamar 4-0 on road for 1st win of season

Oklahoma (1-1) shut out Lamar (1-1) 4-0 on Sunday night in Beaumont, Texas, matching its win count from last season only two games into the 2021 fall slate. The Sooners had an electric start, capturing momentum early with their first shot — a miss off the goalpost by junior forward Alexis Strickland — coming only three minutes into the match. Their first goal came shortly after when freshman forward Leonie Weber scored in the seventh minute to put OU up, 1-0. Freshman defender Muriel Kroflin assisted on the goal.