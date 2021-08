There is a box of treasures in my closet … things that don’t have any real monetary value. But they’re priceless to me. Family photographs, a Bible with my name engraved on it that I got when I graduated from high school, movie ticket stubs from the 80’s, old keys that belong to houses I used to call home and a cassette tape. The tape has a purple label on it with these words written in black ink: The Kids.