Over the course of 2021, the United States Federal Reserve has communicated optimism with respect to the economic recovery from the Covid-19 virus and inflation as it looks to move toward tightening monetary policy. While the Fed’s position is that the recent spike in inflation across a range of products, services and metrics is a transitory or temporary occurrence, US businesses struggled to fill a record 10.1 million jobs in June. Large labor supply/demand imbalances tend to lead to wage increases as a means to attract workers, a signal that longer-term inflation is on the rise.