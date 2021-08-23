Cancel
El Paso, TX

No injuries in rollover crash on I-10 west at Executive

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
El PASO, Texas -- A rollover collision on Sunday night caused a brief traffic backup along Interstate 10 in west El Paso, but no one was hurt.

Police tweeted about the crash around 8:15 p.m. that happened along I-10 westbound at Executive.

Officers indicated one lane was closed around Exit 16, which caused a backup until the scene was cleared about 9:45 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, according to police and fire dispatchers.

The latest traffic conditions can be found at kvia.com/traffic .

