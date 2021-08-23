No injuries in rollover crash on I-10 west at Executive
El PASO, Texas -- A rollover collision on Sunday night caused a brief traffic backup along Interstate 10 in west El Paso, but no one was hurt.
Police tweeted about the crash around 8:15 p.m. that happened along I-10 westbound at Executive.
Officers indicated one lane was closed around Exit 16, which caused a backup until the scene was cleared about 9:45 p.m.
There were no injuries reported, according to police and fire dispatchers.
The latest traffic conditions can be found at kvia.com/traffic .
The post No injuries in rollover crash on I-10 west at Executive appeared first on KVIA .
Comments / 0