Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Ryan Blaney wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Int’l Speedway

By Anthony Ballantoni
nbcsportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fast 2-mile oval in Michigan’s ‘Irish Hills’ was the hosting track for the Cup and XFINITY Series races on Saturday and Sunday. Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line only .077 seconds ahead of William Byron, a track record, to win Sunday’s Cup race. The first 2021 Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ race was held on Friday night at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois. To add to the excitement, a fire outside of the facility caused a total power outage inside the track while the race was in progress. Most of the lighting and the scoring equipment was out which brought out the red flag for about an hour until power was restored. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

www.nbcsportsedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Portland, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Myatt Snider
Person
Aj Allmendinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Race Track#Milwaukee Mile#Firekeepers Casino#Michigan Int#Xfinity Series#Chevrolet#Ncs#Roty#G L#Playoffs#Ford#Justin#Nxs#Toyota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy