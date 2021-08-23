Ryan Blaney wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan Int’l Speedway

The fast 2-mile oval in Michigan’s ‘Irish Hills’ was the hosting track for the Cup and XFINITY Series races on Saturday and Sunday. Ryan Blaney crossed the finish line only .077 seconds ahead of William Byron, a track record, to win Sunday’s Cup race. The first 2021 Camping World Truck Series Playoffs’ race was held on Friday night at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois. To add to the excitement, a fire outside of the facility caused a total power outage inside the track while the race was in progress. Most of the lighting and the scoring equipment was out which brought out the red flag for about an hour until power was restored. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.