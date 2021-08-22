Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Pocket envy: Men have them, women want them

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent television commercial touted the amenities found in a particular upscale hotel, one amenity being a luxurious white robe for the hotel guest’s use. The man in the commercial tried on the robe and then exclaimed, “Wow, it even has pockets!”. Men probably don’t dwell on the subject of...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Television#Mccall Patterns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
ApparelTODAY.com

The Mallow Puffs may be Toms' most comfortable shoes yet

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Toms has been creating comfortable footwear...
ApparelElle

I Will Never Shop Anywhere but Amazon for Workout Clothes

In the world of workout wear, there are often two facts that sometimes seem diametrically opposed: Your gear is going to get sweaty (and twisted and rubbed and stretched), and it’s probably going to cost a lot. It’s so different from every other part of the closet, where shoes and handbags and clothing that are pricey are treated with a sort of white-glove reverence. If it’s dry-clean only, it’s suitable for about 25 percent of my life—and you better believe it’s not coming out if anything is risky.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Coat Stands to Hold Your Blazers, Jackets and Hats

Without overstating its importance, a coat stand is a clear marker that you’ve made it; that you own the kind of clothing that’s worthy of displaying. Tossing your Brunello blazer over a chair is no longer an option, nor is hiding the top half of your hand-made Kiton suit in a closet. No, a gentleman needs a dedicated clotheshorse to display his coveted garb. After all, a good coat is an investment and deserves to be treated as such. Of course, there are as many stands as there are bespoke coats. But the best versions have a small footprint to avoid...
SocietyWTAX

Half of women say their friends make them feel empowered

Nearly 3 in 5 women (58%) said their female friends make them feel truly empowered. A new study of 2,000 American women asked respondents to describe the different ways their friends empower and support them while also exploring the link between self-confidence and beauty. Results found 72% of women feel more confident when they feel beautiful. Some of this confidence may also come from having supportive friends, and 61% reported they’ve gotten a call or text check-up from a friend. More than 1 in 3 said their gal pals have helped them manage their anxiety or depression, and more than 1 in 5 said their female friends helped them take a risk they were afraid of. Being authentic and true to themselves (46%), practicing self-care (44%) and surrounding themselves with people who care about them (42%) made respondents feel beautiful on the outside, they were also deemed confidence boosters.
Apparelbrightside.me

9 Shoe Tricks That Will Make Your Footwear Truly Comfortable

We tend to feel extremely upset when a new pair of shoes creates blisters on our feet right on the first day we wear them or when a bad road leaves a scratch on our high heels. These and other shoe nuisances can be easily avoided. Oftentimes, all you need to do for this is to arm yourself with improvised means.
ApparelTelegraph

‘Shopping for petite clothes has always felt like a treasure hunt’

When I started my career as a solicitor in corporate finance, there were hardly any women in the field. I’d go into a room filled with men in dark suits – and I’m a woman, and I’m 5’1”, so I was little compared to everyone else. I couldn’t help but find it intimidating sometimes. I didn’t want to feel intimidated – I wanted to feel smart and confident and professional, which at that stage meant tailored dressing.
Apparelpix11.com

Best plus-size workout clothes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gone are the days when boring sweatpants and ripped T-shirts are go-to attire for workouts. These days, exercise gear can be just as fashionable — and functional — as everyday clothes. The best workout clothes fit well, look great and...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Indy100

10 best luxury handbags for fashion lovers this season

A designer bag might not be the most practical purchase, but it's been a hard couple of years for everyone and if you can afford to give yourself or someone you love one indulgent thing, why not make it a daily accessory that will get a a lifetime of use? We looked at some of the most attractive bags on the market currently and chose many that give off an air of elegance and sophistication, but still have that high-end edge that makes them stand out from the standard tote. Whether you're a classic Chanel type or want something a...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Clerk Mocked Poor Elderly Woman Who Couldn't Afford to Buy a Dress, Gets Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

A clothing store salesman was exasperated when an older woman wasted his time trying on a dress and shoes she couldn’t afford. Gets taught a lesson in the end. Garrett had been working at the most important boutique in town for several years. He loved his job and had been promoted to the personal styling area, which meant that his main clients were pretty wealthy.
AnimalsBored Panda

50 Pics Of Dorky Dogs That People Just Had To Share

We love our doggos. The world would be one hell of a lonely, sad place without them and no one dares to tell us otherwise. But let’s face it, they are not the most graceful, sophisticated and cultured four-legged furries out there. Having said that, their instinctive dorkiness and unprecedented derpiness is exactly part of the reason why we love ‘em so much.
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

People Are Seriously Divided Over This Wedding Cake Topper

Okay, we hate to admit it – we’re judgy as hell when it comes to people’s weddings. Be it bitchy invites, beastly bridezillas or bad behaviour, we cannot help but revel in some of the nightmareish stories – which is why we are well and truly hooked on Reddit’s r/weddingshaming thread.
WorldNew York Post

Man straps watermelon to belly to try being ‘pregnant’ — fails miserably

Some men just aren’t cut out for motherhood. An Australian influencer’s attempt to simulate being pregnant for a day backfired after he found himself struggling to complete even the most basic tasks. A series of videos documenting his prenatal cosplay has racked up millions of views on TikTok. In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy