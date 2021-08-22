Pocket envy: Men have them, women want them

Nearly 3 in 5 women (58%) said their female friends make them feel truly empowered. A new study of 2,000 American women asked respondents to describe the different ways their friends empower and support them while also exploring the link between self-confidence and beauty. Results found 72% of women feel more confident when they feel beautiful. Some of this confidence may also come from having supportive friends, and 61% reported they’ve gotten a call or text check-up from a friend. More than 1 in 3 said their gal pals have helped them manage their anxiety or depression, and more than 1 in 5 said their female friends helped them take a risk they were afraid of. Being authentic and true to themselves (46%), practicing self-care (44%) and surrounding themselves with people who care about them (42%) made respondents feel beautiful on the outside, they were also deemed confidence boosters.