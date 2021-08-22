Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh Completes Camp Portion Of Preseason With Sunday Scrimmage

lehighsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh football team dodged the heavy forecasted rains and held their second and final scrimmage of preseason camp Sunday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. With the fall semester set to begin on Monday, the Mountain Hawks took advantage of one more opportunity to compete in a scrimmage setting with officials and pumped in crowd noise, as the season-opener is now less than two weeks away.

lehighsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Lehigh County, PA
College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Sports
Lehigh County, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Weather#Lehigh Defense#American Football#The Mountain Hawks#Lehigh Football#Lehightickets Com#Twitter#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...

Comments / 0

Community Policy