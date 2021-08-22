Lehigh Completes Camp Portion Of Preseason With Sunday Scrimmage
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh football team dodged the heavy forecasted rains and held their second and final scrimmage of preseason camp Sunday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. With the fall semester set to begin on Monday, the Mountain Hawks took advantage of one more opportunity to compete in a scrimmage setting with officials and pumped in crowd noise, as the season-opener is now less than two weeks away.lehighsports.com
