Haitian gang boss offers to help in quake relief efforts

By EVENS SANON, MARKO ALVAREZ
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLES CAYES, Haiti -- A gang leader is offering a truce as well as help for communities in southwestern Haiti that were shattered by an earthquake, raising a glimmer of hope for relief operations that have been disrupted by the looting of aid trucks and other disorder. It remained to...

