Chuckanut Brewery Releases Strata Single Hop Lager

We gathered for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak at one of our homebrew club member’s newly opened brewery taproom. As we naturally broke off into small sub-groups, focusing on different aspects of beer and brewing, I chatted with one fellow club member about how he feels like he has really started to nail down his IPA recipe and process. But because he hasn’t had anyone over to taste it he felt like there was no merit to this claim. He followed that by saying, “I just don’t know how to taste my beer critically.” So this piece is dedicated to him because in order to improve our craft, we all should be able to judge our beer’s merits and faults.