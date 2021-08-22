Cancel
Chuckanut Brewery Releases Strata Single Hop Lager

By Brewpublic Staff
brewpublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing with exploring the use of new varietal hops in a basic Chuckanut Lager recipe, this round of Single Hop Lager uses NW Strata hops. Always looking to understand brewing ingredients and methods to produce the best beers ever, Chuckanut continues the quest of learning more about hops new on the market. By experimenting with US and other hops from around the world Chuckanut gains the understanding of the nuances of each varietal. Chuckanut’s brewers are excited to share their exploration and learning of hops with Chuckanut drinkers in each rendition of the Single Hop Lager.

