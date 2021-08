As anyone who lives here knows, the population of the Austin metro area keeps exploding. New figures from the U.S. Census Bureau put that explosive growth into clearer perspective. Data from the 2020 Census released August 12 shows Austin now ranks as the 28th most populous metro area in the U.S. (2,283,371 residents), surpassing Las Vegas (ranked 29th, with 2,265,461 residents) and inching closer to 27th-ranked Pittsburgh (2,370,930 residents). Austin and Las Vegas essentially swapped places, with Las Vegas claiming the No. 28 spot in 2019 and Austin holding the No. 29 spot.