2031 NFL DRAFT – TWO BROTHERS PROJECTED TO BE TOP TWO PICKS!

By Daniel Kelly
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is the first time it has ever happened in NFL history, two brothers are predicted to go in the first two picks of the 2031 NFL Draft. Quarterback Nathan Joseph Kelly out of Texas A&M is in the mold of NFL legend Brett Favre. He is coming out as a senior and standout wide receiver Isaiah James Kelly has decided to come out early from Texas Tech after scouts have been saying he reminds them of Patriots’ tough slot receiver, Julian Edelman who made the greatest clutch catch in Super Bowl history.

#Nfl Draft#Cowboys#American Football#Texas A M#Texas Tech#Patriots#Future Draft Picks#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Minnesota Vikings
