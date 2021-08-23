Vigo high schools compete in inaugural largemouth bass fishing championship

Vigo County School Corp. bass fishing teams competed, and had fun in the process, during the inaugural VCSC bass fishing county championship Saturday at Mill Creek Lake in Marshall, Ill.

The “Cast for a Child Invitational” also benefited St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and as of Friday, the teams had already collected more than $5,000; the goal was $10,000.

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza First county champions: Members of the Terre Haute North fishing team hoist the Scott Javins Memorial Trophy as they pose for a photo with Scott’s dad, Merv, center, on Saturday at Mill Creek Lake near Marshall, Ill. The Patriots won the first Vigo County Bass Fishing Championship after competing with teams from Terre Haute South and West Vigo. The championship, which was named the “Cast for a Child” Invitational, was also a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital with members of the teams raising over $5,000.

The three teams — representing North, South and West Vigo — are completing their second season.

The new tournament includes a traveling trophy, and on Friday, North team members made it clear their intent was to win that trophy. "I'm really excited. I hope we win," said Lainey Judson, one of the North team members.

"I think what a lot of people don't understand about this is it's actually a team," said Cole Berry, another North team member whose dad, Bill Berry, is the team coach. "I've had teachers come to me and say how is the club doing. It's not a club; it's an official sports team where we can letter just like football or baseball."

North team member Graham Palmer, said, "I think the only difference between some of the other sports and this is that we don't have a band sitting in the bleachers."

At the inaugural event, North Vigo planned to have 10 two-person teams, West Vigo eight teams, and South Vigo, four teams. The champion would be determined by taking each team's top six individual anglers — those who catch the most weight in bass between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. — to determine the overall team weight.

Teams fish for largemouth bass, and each largemouth bass that weighs over one pound is counted. Each boat has a volunteer adult boat captain that drives the boat, and weighs and records fish as they are caught; fish are then immediately released back into the water.

Berry said that fishing on the team is fun, but it's also "really competitive ... You always want to try and try until the very last second you have." He said he's always been an outdoorsman and "when I heard about this team starting, I was very interested."

Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the district has been looking at and forming some non-traditional sports offerings for students. "We know athletics bring a whole host of leadership opportunities for students and ways to keep them engaged."

VCSC is looking at adding more nontraditional teams in the future, Riley said.

Bill Berry is the North team coach and Cole's dad. He's also the fire chief for the Terre Haute Fire Department.

Offering bass fishing teams at the local high schools "is every single boat captain's ... dream come true. This wish they would have had this opportunity when they were back in high school," he said. "This gets more students involved that aren't really traditional football, baseball or basketball players."

It gets the students off their cell phones, Bill Berry said. "It gets them out there doing something they enjoy doing ... and they get to do it to earn a letter, to be competitive against other schools and other anglers, and just because of the joy of the outdoors. They enjoy that conservation aspect of it."

A few years ago, West Vigo High School started a bass fishing club that was open to other high schools. After Superintendent Rob Haworth came to Vigo County, the decision was made to establish bass fishing teams at each high school, which happened two years ago, Berry explained.

Initially, the high school teams have focused on having their own individual tournaments. "To make this thing work, we really need a lot of volunteer boat captains," he said. The volunteers are adults who own boats and are willing to take the kids out fishing.

The students can also participate in other sanctioned high school tournaments across the state, and other high school national tournaments. "We took kids to state and national tournaments," Berry said. At those events, students can win college scholarships.

Saturday's inaugural countywide tournament "is the first time we got together with all three of the teams and held what we consider a Vigo County high school bass fishing team championship," Bill Berry said.

On Friday, North team members couldn't wait for the competition.

"I'm excited. We've fished a bunch of tournaments that are just North tournaments; this is one that will be with all the schools, so it's kind of competitive," Palmer said. "We've talked some banter between all the schools and between teammates on the team."

They're all very familiar with Mill Creek Lake.

As of Friday, North's team had already raised more than $4,000 for St. Jude's. "It's a good feeling, knowing we've raised that much money for such a good cause," said North team member Will Gorrell.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.