The Trey Lance hype is about to enter another level. The exciting San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback received a loud ovation from the fans inside Levi's Stadium on Saturday night when he took the field for the first time. While Lance's first series was a three-and-out, his second gave The Faithful a glimpse of the possibilities to come.