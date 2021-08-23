Listening to Radio on Macbook Pro

The best way to learn about something is to listen to it. That is what I'm doing right now, I'm listening to the radio on my Macbook so that I can figure out how to use it properly. Did you know that Apple has made great computers? They even make GPS units now for your Mac! You should be able to connect your computer to the Internet so that you can listen to radio on your Macbook easily. Here are some tips on how to listen to radio on your Macbook.