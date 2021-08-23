Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Today in History

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bZrEuIu00

Today in History

Today is Monday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2021. There are 130 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 23, 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.

On this date:

In 1305, Scottish rebel leader Sir William Wallace was executed by the English for treason.

In 1754, France’s King Louis XVI was born at Versailles.

In 1775, Britain’s King George III proclaimed the American colonies to be in a state of “open and avowed rebellion.”

In 1912, actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly was born Eugene Curran Kelly in Pittsburgh.

In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.

In 1926, silent film star Rudolph Valentino died in New York at age 31.

In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.

In 1962, John Lennon married his first wife, Cynthia Powell, in Liverpool, England. (The marriage lasted until 1968.)

In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”

In 1979, Soviet dancer Alexander Godunov (GUD’-u-nawf) defected while the Bolshoi Ballet was on tour in New York.

In 2003, former priest John Geoghan (GAY’-gun), the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.

In 2013, a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death. Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, the U.S. soldier who’d massacred 16 Afghan civilians, was sentenced at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Ten years ago: A pair of judges in New York put an end to the sensational sexual assault case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn, setting him free after prosecutors questioned the credibility of the hotel housekeeper who’d accused the French diplomat. A magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, the strongest on the East Coast since 1944, caused cracks in the Washington Monument and damaged Washington National Cathedral.

Five years ago: Standing amid piles of waterlogged debris, President Barack Obama promised a sustained national effort to rebuild flood-ravaged southern Louisiana. Actor Steven Hill, 94, died in New York City.

One year ago: A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a black man, Jacob Blake, seven times as officers tried to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant; the shooting left Blake partially paralyzed and triggered several nights of violent protests. (Blake, who was shot as he was about to get into an SUV with a pocketknife that had fallen from his pants, later said he’d been prepared to surrender after putting the knife in the vehicle. Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged.) Demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, hurled rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers and set fires in the streets as they marched on a precinct station; police used tear gas to scatter the demonstrators. President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma; some health experts said the treatment needed more study. Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced that she would leave the White House at the end of the month. Takuma Sato won his second Indianapolis 500; it was held in front of empty grandstands because of the pandemic.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Vera Miles is 91. Actor Barbara Eden is 90. Political satirist Mark Russell is 89. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 87. Actor Richard Sanders is 81. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 79. Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 77. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 76. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 74. Actor David Robb is 74. Singer Linda Thompson is 74. Actor Shelley Long is 72. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 72. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Queen Noor of Jordan is 70. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 70. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 65. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 60. Actor Jay Mohr is 51. Actor Ray Park is 47. Actor Scott Caan is 45. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 44. Figure skater Nicole Bobek (BOH’-bek) is 44. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 43. Actor Joanne Froggatt is 41. Actor Jaime Lee Kirchner is 40. Neo-soul musician Actor Annie Ilonzeh is 38. Dance musician Sky Blu is 35. Actor Kimberly Matula is 33. Basketball player Jeremy Lin is 33.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

381K+
Followers
97K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mark Russell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Stone Temple Pilots#History Today#Democratic#Scottish#English#American#Nazi#Soviet#The Bolshoi Ballet#The Roman Catholic Church#Afghan#French#The White House#Pro Football Hall#Surgeon#Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Books & LiteratureForward

In World War II Berlin, a little-known story of German resistance

All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler. Since childhood, Rebecca Donner had known that she was heir to an important – and little-known — story of World War II resistance. Her Milwaukee-born great-great-aunt, Mildred Harnack, in concert with her German husband, Arvid Harnack, led a circle of anti-Nazi resisters in Berlin. From the early 1930s through the war years, their activities escalated from discussions to leafletting, facilitating the escape of Jews, plotting sabotage and, eventually, espionage. In the end, the decryption of a Soviet message about the group – whom the Nazis dubbed the “Red Orchestra” — led to Mildred Harnack’s arrest, torture and 1943 execution. Donner, a two-time novelist and a 2018-19 fellow at the Leon Levy Center for Biography at the City University of New York, tells the story in her new nonfiction narrative, “All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days.” The title is lifted from Harnack’s prison translation of a Goethe poem.
Books & Literaturewomanaroundtown.com

The House of Special Purpose – Love and Loss in Tsarist Russia

Georgy Jachmenev lives in Kashin, a poor farming community in Russia. While Georgy’s father, Daniil, constantly bullies and berates his son, Georgy’s best friend, Kolek, has a father, Borys, who treats his son like a king. Daniil and Borys differ in another way. Daniil is a patriot, loyal to Tsar Nicholas II, while Borys is a revolutionary, looking forward to the day when “Russians will not stand to be ruled over by such a family for much longer.”
PoliticsTelegraph

9/11: One Day in America, review: a grand act of witness told in forensic detail

Where were you when it happened? I was quite young, so it's hazy. But I recall being annoyed because we switched from a sci-fi film to the news, and seeing my parents hunched around the TV, rapt like never before. Clearer, though, is the memory of being at school for the 10th anniversary. We stood to attention behind our desks for the minute’s silence, and I watched our Latin teacher, who had been in New York that day, cry silently.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden triggers attack on U.S. ammo supplies

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action is warning of more potential shortages of ammunition since the Joe Biden administration is banning the importation of Russian ammo. The organization confirmed word has come from Biden’s Department of State that a ban on importation of Russian ammunition is looming. The...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Joe Biden must resign

In March 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced to a shocked nation that he would not seek reelection. The nation was reeling from Vietnam, a tumultuous year of protests, and an overwhelming feeling of discontent that reached down into the heart and soul of America. A veteran of the U.S. Senate and a foreign policy expert in his own right, LBJ sensed he had lost the country and did the honorable thing by opting not to run again.
New York City, NYHello Magazine

George Stephanopoulos' fun NY wedding to Ali Wentworth - photos

Good Morning America anchor and former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos married Ali Wentworth in 2001, and their incredible New York wedding was a world of fun. Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City was their chosen venue for the special nuptials and it was a...
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy