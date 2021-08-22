Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite campaign co-op, Forge delayed past launch

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite will not feature campaign co-op or its Forge at launch, developer 343 Industries has recently confirmed. “Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch,” Creative Head Joseph Staten explained. “And we also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch as well.

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Xbox Series X#Forge#Industries#Staten#Xbox Series S X#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Xbox Game Pass#Stevivor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

November could be an incredible month for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has just seen the release of the critically acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator, and XGP subscribers to Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One have many more exciting releases ahead of the rest of the year. From Hades, to The Ascent, to Back 4 Blood and Twelve Minutes – Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their money’s worth in 2021 with ease. But the two biggest releases for Xbox Game Pass through the rest of 2021 are Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Endless.
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode, and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone. As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”
Video Gamespsu.com

Activision Reveals Call Of Duty 2021 Will Feature Campaign, Co-Op, And Multiplayer

This year’s instalment in the multi-million selling Call of Duty franchise, which is supposedly titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, will feature campaign, co-op, and multiplayer, publisher Activision Blizzard announced during its latest financial call overnight. The Sledgehammer-developed first-person shooter, which will take place in a setting that “fans know and...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Naraka: Bladepoint Confirmed for Console Release Including PS5

24 Entertainment announced that their online action game, Naraka: Bladepoint, will receive a console release with a confirmed PlayStation 5 version available. The full list of consoles has not been revealed at this time. Additionally, the developer has not revealed a release date for consoles at this time. However, they...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Leaked Halo Infinite audio file hints at possible battle royale

Although it’s been confirmed that Halo Infinite won’t feature a battle royale mode at launch, data miners have discovered a voice line that hints at its arrival. Although the battle royale genre has taken gaming by storm, two of 2021’s biggest releases have confirmed that they won’t feature a BR at launch: Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite. Many top streamers have called this a mistake, but the developers appear keen to only feature the classic multiplayer experiences.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."
Video Gamesthebrag.com

Australia may have just accidentally confirmed the release of ‘Halo Infinite’

A rating from the Australian Classification Board has many pundits convinced the release date of Halo Infinite is all but confirmed. While Sony has been releasing a slew of titles so alluring that people have literally been trying to hack retailers for a PS5, The Xbox Series X and S have had a slightly slower start to 2021. That looks set to change however, with the company’s heaviest hitter, Halo Infinite, seemingly mere months away.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Xbox Team Announce Plans for Gamescom 2021 Livestream

We have just come out of our “new normal” for E3 2021, and Xbox are charging forward with their intentions for the European equivalent – Gamescom. Due to COVID-19 rendering it not possible for their team to head to Cologne, Germany in 2021, the Xbox Team has confirmed they will be hosting a “100% virtual experience that you can tune in to from all over the world”.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Ex-Google Stadia developers open new studio in Montreal

A group of former Google Stadia employees has opened a new independent studio called ‘Raccoon Logic’ in Montreal. The team is consists of many people from Typhoon Studios, the now-defunct Montreal-based developer of Journey to the Savage Planet. Google acquired the studio in December 2019 but shuttered it in February 2021 as part of the larger closure of its Stadia Games & Entertainment first-party development division.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video GamesArs Technica

Game engine, meet game streaming: Unity acquires Parsec for $320M

The parent company of Unity, one of the most popular game development engines in the world, has made arguably its biggest acquisition of another gaming company yet. The deal, announced on Tuesday, sees Unity taking control of Parsec, a peer-to-peer game-streaming protocol. The acquisition is valued at $320 million. Further...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Darksiders 3 gets Nintendo Switch release date

Darksiders 3 will release on September 30, 2021 , on Nintendo Switch. This version will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 and will include Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC. Considering this is a full game along with post-launch content for a price lower than that of a...
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy