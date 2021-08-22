Halo Infinite campaign co-op, Forge delayed past launch
Halo Infinite will not feature campaign co-op or its Forge at launch, developer 343 Industries has recently confirmed. “Unfortunately, as we focused the team for shutdown and really focused on a quality experience for launch, we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch,” Creative Head Joseph Staten explained. “And we also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch as well.stevivor.com
