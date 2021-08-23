Cancel
Stars & Scrubs Forever: The 2021 Vikings

By zkonedog
Daily Norseman
 4 days ago

After two preseason games this month, the Minnesota Vikings have looked very poor on both sides of the ball. While I'll never judge a team too harshly on meaningless exhibitions (where starters often play very little, if at all), one reasonable take-away from their recent struggles would seem to be this: the 2021 Vikings will be a team with absolutely no depth behind the starters. Well, no quality depth, that is. In order for the Vikings to win 10+ games this season, I would argue that they need an 80%+ health rate from all offensive and defensive starters. Anything less than that? The possibility for complete and utter disaster.

