New Amsterdam is adding another new doctor to its ranks… and this one might fill the shoes of someone we already know! The NBC medical drama has tapped Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist guest star Sandra Mae Frank to recur during Season 4 as a deaf surgeon, TVLine has learned exclusively. “Young, talented and self-assured, Dr. Wilder is one of the few deaf surgeons in New York City. She’s also one of the best surgeons, period,” showrunner David Schulner tells TVLine. “But when Max tries to lure her to New Amsterdam, she refuses to join his team. Many times, in fact. In high...