Make room in your pantry! Trader Joe's is constantly launching new products (like, weekly), and if you're a fan of the grocery store, you definitely want to be in the know. Imagine being one of the first to discover its Cauliflower Gnocchi? Or being one of the initial shoppers to try its Everything but the Bagel seasoning? You'd have months to enjoy their delicious taste before the secret's out. We understand how hyped TJ's items can get, which is why we've put together a list of all things new this month. From a delicious peanut chocolate ice cream to a vegan meatless meat-eaters pizza, you don't want to miss out on these tasty items. Keep reading to get ahead of the game and prepare for all things new at Trader Joe's!