Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine is half-ARMY and half-BLINK, who loves watching K-dramas as much as she adores kimchi and kimbap. BLACKPINK Jennie is one of the most popular K-pop idols today and avid followers of the South Korean singer could not get enough for her. Despite her popularity, the co-member of Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé continue keeping details of her personal life under the radar, including her love life.