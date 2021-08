Fans won’t be able to stop replaying Red Velvet’s latest single “Queendom.” Not only does it have the catchiest hook that’ll instantly have you up and dancing, but the message behind the song is equally amazing. Throughout the track, Irene, Wendy, Seulgi, Joy, and Yeri tell fans they’re all queens and kings, singing, “Don’t need crown, we were born to Dazzle.” ReVeluv will definitely feel like royalty once they read Red Velvet's "Queendom" lyrics in English because they’re so empowering.