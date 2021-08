Grab your gold medals and glitter bows: The first stars have been announced to hit the dance floor. ABC announced pop star JoJo Siwa and Olympian Suni Lee as the first contestants for the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, and they’re already making waves. For the first time ever, there will be a same-sex couple competing for the mirrorball trophy. During the Dancing With the Stars TCA panel, executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed that Siwa will be paired with another female dancer for the competition. Upon revealing the news, Siwa said, “I think it’s cool. I think it breaks a wall that’s never been done before. I think it’s really special that I get to share with the world that you can love who you love, but now you can dance with who you want to dance with.” Siwa came out earlier this year through an Instagram Story post of her wearing a “Best Gay Cousin Ever” T-shirt.