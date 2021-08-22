Cancel
Relationship Advice

Do you get to pick your own date when rescheduling your Re-entry permit biometrics appointment?

By Asked in Derwood, MD
 5 days ago

While you may ask. You do not generally get to pick the date. Is my answer "BEST ANSWER" and/or "HELPFUL"? If so, please acknowledge and mark it so. Mr. Smith has 25 years of successful U.S. immigration law experience with cases just like yours. Still, his response is general in nature, as all the facts are unknown to him, and cannot be construed as legal advice. Please retain immigration counsel to analyze your particular situation in order to receive specific advice. Specific answers requires knowledge of all the pertinent facts of your case. Any answers offered by Mr. Smith on Avvo are of a general nature only, and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

#Re Entry#Biometrics
