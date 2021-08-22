Cancel
Gravette, AR

Orlando Martinez

eagleobserver.com
 5 days ago

Orlando Martinez, 56, of Gravette, died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. He was born in Tulsa, Okla., on Aug. 29, 1964, to Panfilo Martinez Jr. and Joaquina Guerrero Martinez. He was raised in Maysville, attended and graduated from Gravette High School in the Class of 1982. He was employed with AEP for 35 years and was a shift supervisor at Flint Creek Power plant in Gentry. In his younger days, Orlando and his brother Charles were recruited by Marvin Wilbur to play for the mighty Maysville baseball team. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

