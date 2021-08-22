Can I apply for AOS for parents even though NVC documents were qualified and waiting for visa interview overseas?
I am US citizen and I applied for parents green card in Oct - 2019 via consular processing in India . Parents I-130 approved and documents were qualified in Nov - 2020 and current status is they’re waiting for visa interview in India . There is significant delay in IR-5 visa interviews due to pandemic. My parents already have a tourist visa and they want to travel in US as we had baby born 4 months back .avvo.com
