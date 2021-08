MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — A North Allegheny school board meeting was shut down because disruptive parents would not comply with the district’s mask mandate. Parents planned on sharing their opinions with the school board, but things got out of hand and the meeting ended before it could begin on Wednesday. There were heated arguments outside and inside the meeting. Parents were chanting “freedom” and “let them breathe.” Some parents were wearing masks, and others would not put them on. WATCH: Lindsay Ward Reports “We cannot continue with this meeting until everyone is wearing a mask,” said board member Scott Russell. The board made it clear...