WWE NXT TakeOver 36 Results: Winners, News And Notes As Adam Cole Taps Out

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE NXT TakeOver 36 results as Adam Cole loses to Kyle O’Reilly. The Web Chronicle Today Newsdesk team scours the Internet for the day’s most interesting news.

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Rejects AEW For Major Company?

The former WWE star Braun Strowman was shockingly handed a release from the company and the reason was cited as ‘budget cuts. There have been speculations regarding the next move in his career. It seems that Impact Wrestling is looking to hire more talent and could be the destination for two former WWE stars – Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Superstar To Debut On Impact Wrestling This Week?

It appears former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy is bound for Impact Wrestling. Earlier this week, Impact’s EVP Scott D’Amore appeared on Jade Chung’s Twitch stream, where might have spoiled Murphy’s Impact debut. Chung, D’Amore, George Iceman and Josh Alexander were at a baseball game when D’Amore said the following:. Tune...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Returns, Possible Injury Angle Tonight

Danny Burch has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s opening bout on the post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT saw Ridge Holland defeat Timothy Thatcher in singles action. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa came in to check on Thatcher but Holland pushed him away. This led to Holland and Dunne brawling with Ciampa and Thatcher until Burch and Oney Lorcan, who had missed the past few NXT TV episodes, made the save.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Timothy Thatcher is currently on the shelf with an injury. As noted, last night’s post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT saw Ridge Holland defeat Thatcher in singles action. The post-match angle saw Danny Burch return with Oney Lorcan as Holland, Burch, Lorcan and Pete Dunne beat down Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Holland left Thatcher laying at ringside.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Get The Paperwork Ready: WWE Making Effort To Re-Sign Star

Lock him up. One of the biggest changes taking place over the last few months has been the amount of wrestlers leaving WWE. Some of them have been thrown out the door due to budget cuts, but others have allowed their contracts to expire without signing a new deal with the company. WWE is going to be wanting to sign some wrestlers up, and now it seems they have a new target.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...
WWEbleedingcool.com

NXT Recap: Who Will Challenge Samoa Joe For The NXT Championship?

Hey gang! So after a kickass show on Sunday in NXT TakeOver 36, it's back to the grind for the black and gold brand. We've got a new NXT Champion in Samoa Joe and other changes are apparently on the way as well. And what are those changes? Well, tonight is allegedly the first night of the "newish" NXT (though more roster changes and a total revamp of the arena are on the way soon) so let's take a look and see how it goes.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Adam Cole Reportedly Done With NXT, Britt Baker Reacts To TakeOver

Adam Cole has been one of the top stars in NXT for years now, but it was recently reported that his contract with WWE was set to expire soon. Following his loss to Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36 PWInsider is reporting that his appearance at TakeOver was Adam Cole’s last with the NXT brand.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Report – Adam Cole Done With WWE NXT, Headed To AEW?

Adam Cole is finished with WWE NXT, according to Pwinsider. As many of you saw, Cole was defeated at NXT TakeOver 36 by Kyle O’Reilly in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Afterwards, Cole was helped to the back. According to a report from Fightful, Adam Cole had yet...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Emergency’ At Smackdown Revealed

WWE sometimes calls some meetings to discuss their upcoming plans while some of them have also led to mass firings in the past. A plethora of talents and backstage staffs have been let go following the meeting in the past. Now, it turns an emergency meeting has been called. It is still unclear if it’s about Adam Cole, who has been slated to leave the company today after his contract expired, it could be regarding the contract negotiations with Brock Lesnar or others who are missing this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
f4wonline.com

Tag team match announced for WWE Raw

A tag team match has been announced for tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of Raw. Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley will team together against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler on Raw tonight. Nikki and Ripley were both involved in the triple threat Raw Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. Charlotte Flair submitted Nikki to win the title.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole WWE ‘Goodbye’ Photo Revealed?

Adam Cole is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE NXT right now and has been one of the mainstays of NXT televisions since his debut in 2017. Adam Cole leaving WWE date was also previously revealed. Adam Cole was said to have signed a contract with WWE...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole Reuniting With Huge WWE Star

Adam Cole has undoubtedly been one of WWE NXT’s top name for a long time. The former Undisputed Era leader was also the longest reigning WWE NXT champion in it’s history. However, he has not re-signed with the company and all expectations are that Adam Cole will most likely be leaving the black and gold brand and the company all together. Did Adam Cole just reveal his WWE ‘goodbye’ photo?
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT video highlights: TakeOver 36 fallout

New NXT Champion Samoa Joe made an appearance as the fallout from TakeOver 36 took place last night. Joe challenged anyone in the NXT locker room to step up to him. Pete Dunne made his way out first, followed by LA Knight and Kyle O'Reilly. Dunne's stablemate Ridge Holland attacked O'Reilly, then Tommaso Ciampa brawled with Dunne as Dunne was about to go at it with Joe. Joe then laid out Knight with a headbutt when Knight tried to attack him.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 17

NXT TakeOver 36 may be one of the biggest nights in WWE NXT history. Before that huge show, the black-and-gold brand promised a big show with major face-to-face encounters and matches with major stakes. Samoa Joe and Karrion Kross have been kept apart for weeks, but this week's NXT promised...

