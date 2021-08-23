Tesla Is Developing A Robot. If Combined With Neuralink, It May Have Revolutionary Healthcare Applications

When a robot needs to move across a room, there are several paths, each with curves and multiple potential starting and ending points. How does it decide the most efficient, cost-effective approach? A collaborative team of researchers in the United States may have the answer. They developed a method to determine the optimal solution for this kind of general control problem, which could apply to the decision making needed to move from point A to point B to more complex automated, robotic navigation. They published their results in the August 2021 Issue, IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica.