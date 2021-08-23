Tesla Is Developing A Robot. If Combined With Neuralink, It May Have Revolutionary Healthcare Applications

Complete bench setup using Hirose mezzanine connectors and eTopus SerDes IP will be demonstrated at DesignCon in San Jose. SAN JOSE, CA, USA -- August 18, 2021 -- Hirose Electric Co., Ltd., a global leader in connector technology, its design, and manufacturing, and eTopus Technology, a pioneer of ultra-high-speed ADC/DSP-based SerDes for wireline applications including data center, cloud, edge, and 5G base stations, today announced the development of a 112Gbps interconnect technology built on their products. This combined solution is ideally suited for linking graphics processing units (GPUs) into a fully connected mesh for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications. The interconnects use 112Gbps four-level pulse amplitude modulation (PAM4) technology to pack the maximum possible bandwidth into each communication channel.
