Democratic Candidate McCormick Promises $1,000 to Voters in FL Special Election
When US Rep. Alcee Hastings’ (D-FL) passed away after a long-fought battle with Pancreatic cancer, a special election to fill his vacated congressional seat was set for January 11, 2021. While there are about a dozen Democratic candidates in the race, it looks like the race could center more around Sheila Cherfilus McCormick and her $1,000 per month promise to constituents, if she is voted in.floridianpress.com
