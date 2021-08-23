Cancel
Florida State

Democratic Candidate McCormick Promises $1,000 to Voters in FL Special Election

By Jim McCool
floridianpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen US Rep. Alcee Hastings’ (D-FL) passed away after a long-fought battle with Pancreatic cancer, a special election to fill his vacated congressional seat was set for January 11, 2021. While there are about a dozen Democratic candidates in the race, it looks like the race could center more around Sheila Cherfilus McCormick and her $1,000 per month promise to constituents, if she is voted in.

floridianpress.com

