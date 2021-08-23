Democratic Candidate McCormick Promises $1,000 to Voters in FL Special Election

Quinnipiac University released a poll of Florida voters on Wednesday which shows U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., are above water with voters. Rubio, who is up for a third term in 2022, is approved by 49 percent of those surveyed while 38 percent disapprove of him. Most Republicans–82 percent–approve of Rubio while most Democrats–71 percent–disapprove of him. Rubio is in solid shape with independents with 45 percent of them approving of him and 37 percent disapproving of him.