Tukwila, WA

UPDATE: Item donations for apartment fire victims paused, but Volunteers & gift cards still needed

Tukwila Blog
 6 days ago
UPDATE Aug. 22, 2021: Donations for most items at the Fire Donation Center have been PAUSED, but Volunteers are still needed,

The pausing was announced by Tukwila Police on Facebook on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

More info from the good folks at the Clothing Bank:

“It is hard to find words to express the depth of gratitude to this community for the way you have stepped in and wrapped the Maple Crest families in love and support. Thank you for all of your generosity!

“Because of the amazing generosity of the community, the Fire Donation Center is currently pausing acceptance of almost all physical items. This decision has been made in coordination with our partners at the Tukwila Clothing Bank and Riverton Park UMC.

“Still accepted: gift cards, financial donations (go to tukwilachildrensfoundation.org/donate), toasters, and other small kitchen appliances.

“This pause will allow our partners to organize all that has been given and start to distribute to families.

“VOLUNTEERS are still needed – so please come Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help out.”

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com
