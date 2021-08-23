Kyle O'Reilly defeats Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 36

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKyle O’Reilly defeated Adam Cole tonight, scoring the decisive win in their three match feud. Tonight’s match between the two was a two out of three falls match that was billed as “The Undisputed Finale”. The third fall, held inside a steel cage, featured weapons that both men used throughout the match. The finish had O'Reilly being handcuffed to the ropes, with Cole drilling him with multiple superkicks. O'Reilly caught one and locked in a heel hook despite being handcuffed to the ropes and picked up the submission win when Cole tapped.

