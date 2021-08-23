Kyle O'Reilly defeats Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 36

Hey gang! So after a kickass show on Sunday in NXT TakeOver 36, it's back to the grind for the black and gold brand. We've got a new NXT Champion in Samoa Joe and other changes are apparently on the way as well. And what are those changes? Well, tonight is allegedly the first night of the "newish" NXT (though more roster changes and a total revamp of the arena are on the way soon) so let's take a look and see how it goes.