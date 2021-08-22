5850 FOREST VIEW Road #C

Spacious solid brick contemporary home with a pool and extensive gardens on over an acre in desirable Sleepy Hollow. Almost 4000 finished sq ft on 2 levels + oversized 2 car garage and a workshop. Upper level includes huge Great Room with marble fireplace, Dining Room, 32+GG long sunroom with a second fireplace, well fitted kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinets, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Lower Level, which is a ground level has large family room, recently built workout/playroom, guest 5th bedroom + 3rd full bathroom + oversized cedar shoe/coat closet, second refrigerator and dishwasher for summer alfresco entertaining. Garage is also located on this level.Owners updates made since 2018: new roof with 30 years warranty, skylights, HVAC/furnace, 2nd zone AC/heater, brand new water heater, modern wifi full house generator, top of the line W/D, room additions: 31+GGx16+GG Florida room, finished lower level with room addition, professional lighting, garden lighting, custom deck and a pool.Botanist built Zen garden and a private azalea garden make this property unique, relaxing and very private. Outstanding views from every room.
