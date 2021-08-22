Cancel
Tennis

5850 FOREST VIEW Road #C

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Wonderful unit, bright and light with neutral colors. Great location. Beautiful views. Completely remodeled with hardwood floors, back splash, washer dryer in the unit, and fire place in the living room. Wall of windows to huge wood deck balcony. Appliances included. Ski, tennis, pools, and lakes. Ready to move in.

www.bhhschicago.com

Real Estate

1567 Ridge Avenue #301

Fantastic space in an awesome location near all things " downtown". Easy access to the lake, trains, and Northwestern. Excellent move in condition, 1 year old appliances, in unit laundry, updated eat in kitchen with pass through eating bar, two generous bedrooms with great double closets and 2 full remodeled baths. Balcony faces West, Alexander Park across the street. Outdoor parking space # 51 available on the property for $75/mo. Cats allowed ( pet deposit). Well managed secure elevator building.
Real Estate

6436 Roosevelt Road #416

BEAUTIFUL-QUITE TOP FLOOR VIEWS WITH THIS 1 BEDROOM CONDO, 5 ROOMS INCLUDING A DEN, FEATURES NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" WOOD CABINETS, DISHWASHER, SPACIOUS BATHROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, TALL CEILINGS & SPACIOUS OUTSIDE BALCONY. 1 PARKING SPACE NUMBER 49 IN BACK. GREAT BUILDING WITH FULLY EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER AND ADDITIONAL ONSITE STORAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINMENT, AND EASY ACCESS TO TRANSPORTATION TO DOWNTOWN AND MEDICAL CENTERS VIA i-90. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. NO PETS. If interested, a completed rental application must be submitted located under additional Information, submit the application with a copy of the driver's license, last 2 pay stubs, or supportive information showing the income deposit. an application fee of $40. The fee covers the cost of the credit report and the Background check. Association must approve the background of the potential tenant.
Home & Garden

9533 Tall Oaks Road

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ! END UNIT ! This brand new Mozart townhome located in our exciting new Bloom community in Montgomery Village . The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan Homes Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with upgraded White Cabinets with a large quartz kitchen island that opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and a conveniently placed powder room. Upgraded design interior package with LVP flooring throughout 1st floor. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5+-+G+G shower with dual shower heads. Finished Recreation Room with a powder room, 5x15 cantilever deck and so much more! Photos are representative.
MLS

46912 Forest Hill Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # RS21181062)

Come take a look at this beautiful newer-built Big Bear home on a large lot!!! This newly updated home features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and great outdoor space. The wrap-around porch provides the perfect space to admire the beautiful scenery that surrounds the home. Located near Deadmans Lake and a 20 minute drive to Snow Summit Ski Resort and Big Bear Lake. Don't miss out on this one!!!
Greenbelt, MD

7636 Mandan Road

WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL & NEWLY RENOVATED 3BR TOWNHOUSE located in a sought-after Green Holly Woods community in Greenbelt. Walking distance to Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Metro Bus stop. New updates include: stainless steel refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher; hardwood flooring and carpet; water heater; fresh paint all through out the house; and renovated bathrooms. Large living room leads to updated kitchen with granite countertop and new cabinets. Enjoy lovely view in the deck which backs to woods. Spacious master bedroom with large closet complete with 1 vanity and sink. Entertain friends & family in the finished basement that has exit to rear yard. Great location for commuters. Easy access to I-95/495/295, NASA, Univ. of MD, USDA, Doctors Community Hospital, and shopping centers. Sold As-Is, but renovated and well kept. This will not last long.
Real Estate

3152 Holmes Run Road

Spacious solid brick contemporary home with a pool and extensive gardens on over an acre in desirable Sleepy Hollow. Almost 4000 finished sq ft on 2 levels + oversized 2 car garage and a workshop. Upper level includes huge Great Room with marble fireplace, Dining Room, 32+GG long sunroom with a second fireplace, well fitted kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinets, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Lower Level, which is a ground level has large family room, recently built workout/playroom, guest 5th bedroom + 3rd full bathroom + oversized cedar shoe/coat closet, second refrigerator and dishwasher for summer alfresco entertaining. Garage is also located on this level.Owners updates made since 2018: new roof with 30 years warranty, skylights, HVAC/furnace, 2nd zone AC/heater, brand new water heater, modern wifi full house generator, top of the line W/D, room additions: 31+GGx16+GG Florida room, finished lower level with room addition, professional lighting, garden lighting, custom deck and a pool.Botanist built Zen garden and a private azalea garden make this property unique, relaxing and very private. Outstanding views from every room.
MLS

363 Mitchell Point Road

Affordable Water Access Home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths situated on two acres located on the public side of Lake Anna. Primary bedroom has a full bath with a jetted tub. New carpet 2021, new roof and water filtration system 2021 and freshly painted. . Country kitchen has walk out to Deck. Living/Dining Room Combo has Sliding Glass Door to a large screened deck. The finished basement has a bedroom, full bath and a recreation room that could be used as 4th bedroom.-along with side walk-out to carport. Located in Oak L:anding with Boat slips are first come basis and a boat ramp.
Warrenton, VA

6766 Beach Road

6766 Beach Rd is a stunning, nearly two acre parcel, mid-century 1960's farmhouse spilling over with character and charm at every corner - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Main level bedroom that is easy on the knees - solarium off living room - renovated bathroom - oversized family room - Home offers all the modern day conveniences including a NEW A/C system - NEW water heater - wired for generator - central vacuum - new decking - Professionally installed 60-70ft waterfall with beautiful stone work and mature plantings that surround - Morning, noon, or night is the perfect time to relax, decompress and enjoy the soothing sounds the property has to offer - Plenty of possibilities for outdoor fun with the additional acreage - Property offers seclusion with mature plantings and privacy trees while remaining minutes to RT. 29 and a quick 5 minutes to Warrenton - All the elements together combine to form a setting true to the character of the Piedmont region - Oversized, large steel building with multiple uses (approx. 30x60ft) - pole barn - privacy trees - must see in person!
Real Estate

2411 Pickwick Road

OPEN SUNDAY, AUGUST 22ND, FROM 1:00 PM TO 3:00 PM!! RARELY AVAILABLE! BEAUTIFUL, HISTORIC 5BR/3FB Federal style stone house with over 3,200 SF of finished living space! One of the rarest gems of the Dickeyville Historic District. Overlooking Leakin Park and Gwynns Falls, this beautiful, well-maintained home has many upgrades including a new, high-end Kitchen open to the Dining Room, contemporary lighting, fresh paint, gorgeous wood floors, and great outdoor entertaining spaces including 2 patio areas and a saltwater, heated in-ground pool with new salt cell installed in 2020. All fireplaces are operational. NEW electric 2016, panel box labeled for accuracy, NEW HWH 2016, NEW expansion tank 2021, NEW Kitchen 2016, NEW Luxury Master Bath 2019.
Real Estate

1048 Holy Cross Road

This magnificent lakefront property is a rare opportunity. Located in the premiere community of Deep Creek Lake, this stunning home is situated on a one of a kind site. With an amazing floor plan including 5 suites and over 11,000 square feet of living area, the home offers fine craftsmanship and endless features throughout. Imagine beginning your morning with breakfast on the terrace, overlooking the lake while enjoying a beautiful sunrise. Then take in a workout from the fully equipped gym with views of the lake along with a private shower and bath. Now its time to enjoy some time on the lake with views from your oversized dock approved for 3 power boats. At happy hour, grab a bottle of your favorite wine from the wine cellar and relax at your beautiful bar area, or step into the billiard room for a game of 8 ball. Now it's time for dinner. Meal preparation will always be a joy in a kitchen that any chef would be proud of while offering plenty of room for everyone to share in the experience. Afterwards, gather in the inviting family room offering a beautiful stone fireplace and direct access to a covered porch. Or, move to the amazing theatre room with 110" screen and seating for 10 for your favorite movie. Or, slip out to the hot tub and check out the stars. At the end of the day, retire to your spacious suite for a restful night's sleep. Additional features include: 4 garage spaces, elevator, state of the art electronics, Hot Stone Steam spa, motarized shades, in ground hot tub, etc. etc. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Schedule your visit today.
Real Estate

Thatched cottage with river views for sale in Tonbridge

Take a look inside this thatched cottage for sale in Tonbridge. With far reaching views over the River Eden and The High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, versatile living, both indoor and out, could be yours. The Grove Cottage was built in 2001 in the style of a medieval...
Real Estate

2238 Cleven Park Rd

This beautiful Camano Island home is situated in Camano shores with a view of Elger Bay. Enjoy the Luxurious master bath with heated floors. walk along your Tidal land rights and have a campout on the beach! New laminate floors throughout, New tree deck with railing. Let your imagination run wild with your blank canvas backyard. 3 car garage and partially fenced.
Issaquah, WA

12554 206th Place SE

Nestled atop 1.492 ac with a view of Mt Rainier this High Valley home in Issaquah has everything you are looking for and more! New finishes inside and out. This home includes an updated kitchen, new paint throughout, and a wet bar on the lower level. 4 bedrooms and 2.75 baths inside, plus enclosed spaces outside, there's room to spread out in all 4 seasons. 2 large outbuildings, a sports court, sunroom, granite countertops, and a sauna are some of the features you'll find in this thoughtfully updated home. In High Valley, you'll have access to horse stables, the community clubhouse, large well-kept park with tennis courts, horse trails, and access to Squak Mountain hiking trails without leaving the neighborhood.
Real Estate

22450 Rolling Hills Lane

Your very own private escape awaits tucked in the prestigious community of Hidden Hills! This thoughtfully designed estate offers the perfect respite for both entertainment and seclusion. Step inside to find a light filled open floorplan. Vaulted ceilings invite you into the formal living and dining room which pleasantly flows into the kitchen and family room featuring a delightful fire place and patio sliders stepping out to the sparkling pool. Off the family room is an additional room which could serve as a terrific office or den area. Head upstairs to find an incredibly spacious loft living area complete with an additional guest bedroom and bathroom. The loft offers so much potential for a private retreat, media room, teen space, guest quarters or even multi-generational living. The bottom floor features the master bedroom with patio access and a spacious en suite bathroom with soaking tub and walk in closets. Two additional bedrooms and bathroom complete the downstairs with direct access to the laundry room and spacious 3 car garage with built in cabinetry. Enjoy the totally secluded tree lined views from the backyard along with the beautiful pool and spa. Zoned for award winning Travis Ranch Schools and Yorba Linda High School and conveniently located within minutes of 91 freeway makes this home a rare opportunity with tremendous potential!
Real Estate

3219 Renard Lane

Spacious End Unit Townhouse boasts a crisp & clean interior. This unit offers light & bright space. The living room features a vaulted ceiling & gas log fireplace. Country kitchen with hardwood floor. The first-floor den is highlighted by french doors. The second floor offers 2 bedrooms, a 16 x 13 loft overlooking the living room, 2 full baths & a laundry room. There's a 2 car attached garage. Wonderful location- minutes from shopping and St. Charles Water Park. Quick possession is possible!! Lease & Deposit Required as well as credit report and criminal background check. No Pets Please!
Real Estate

629 W Edgewood Road

Don't miss out on this luxurious, The modern kitchen captivates , updated cabinetry, spotless granite countertops, and a gentle backsplash made of glass . This 2 bedrooms home has the roof, Furness, windows and doors are 6 years old and water heater 3 months old . You'll fall in love with the clean house. Everything has great taste and no expense spared. There's tons of natural light in this home .and the huge living and family rooms with 2 fireplace. This property offers even more with a 2 car garage With plenty of greenery this home becomes a beautiful, private residence with plenty of yard space. This home is your best chance to get into cozy, modern living in a fantastic area.
Real Estate

5016 N HARDING Avenue #1N

Gorgeous condo-style 3 bedrooms 2 full bath duplex with front balcony and back patio. Refinished hardwood floors; Carpet in bedrooms; Nice open living room, exposed brick hallway, in-unit washer and dryer, 2 full baths, full of closets, close to highway and groceries stores. parking included. A must-see!! All applicants must use the City Habitat application which can be downloaded from our website, under the "apply now" tab. The processing fee is $65.00/per applicant. Non-refundable. Along with the APPLICATION, we need copies of drivers license, proof of income (most recent pay stubs or bank statements) Must have good credit! No late payments, no evictions, household income 3 x monthly rent. NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE $350/ per ADULT APPLICANT.
designboom.com

monolithic 'forest view' house appears to float among the woods of russia

Russian architecture practice horomystudio introduces its ‘forest view’ house as an object in the landscape. while expressed as a monolith, the faceted timber cabin occupies its forested context with a light footprint and a narrow plan. the design team favored this minimum built area in an effort to preserve all the existing trees that make up the site. despite its compact plan,  the project is programmed to house several families. this is achieved be organizing the spaces across six levels, all united by a large living room as a common gathering space. 
Tennis

Just Listed | Glorious in Glenwood | 209 2nd Terrace

Experience the 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 of Home ECHOnomics... This gorgeously renovated townhome has water views from every room and a private fenced in patio with a lush garden! Beautiful!. Glenwood is a fantastic community within PGA National Resort & Spa which has a manned gate with private security, a lakeside community pool,...

