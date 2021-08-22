Cancel
Real Estate

Chicago-McKinley Park, IL 60608

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew remodel 3 bedrooms plus attic with 1 family room and bathroom. Total sq. ft including the attic, it will be approximately 1500 sq. ft. Total 2 bathrooms. Central air. No more than 5 people, no pets. No laundry in the building. Credit not under 700. Garage parking ( 2 parking spaces ) for additional $150 extra. 2nd floor available too. 2 bedrooms with 1 bathroom with Central air for $1,100. with Central Air. No more than 3 people.

www.bhhschicago.com

Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60612

Location, location, location, beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom condominium, laundry in-unit, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, new dishwasher, has plenty of cabinet space, recessed lighting, fully equip with stove, micro, refrigerator, all ss appliances, gas fireplace, spacious deck with view of Claremont Children's park, Eisenhower expressway 1 minute driving distance, 10 minutes to downtown, walking distance to blue line, medical district (Rush, UIC, Stroger), University of Illinois at Chicago is 1.4 miles for college students. It will be freshly painted this week ! 1 car gated parking. Very responsive owners!!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

825 Grove Street

A wonderful main floor unit with all new flooring, new paint throughout, and in impeccable condition. This home features laundry in the basement, a large back yard, and a spacious newly painted front porch! Parking spaces available in the rear of the home as well as on-street parking. All in a quiet established neighborhood. 1st month, last month plus deposit to move in ($3,600). No smoking, No pets, Not section 8 approved, and no utilities included. BROKER OWNED.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

255 N Addison Avenue #627

Live Near the Train, Don't Hear the Train. Located in the heart of downtown Elmhurst. Walk to grocery, Metra, shopping, theater, museums, restaurant and nightlife. Incredible finishes include quartz countertop, plank flooring, open kitchens, walk-in closets. Full amenity building with indoor heated parking, pool, bocce court, fitness center, cyber cafe, community room, dining room/conference room, and more.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

420 E Waterside Drive #1209

WOW! This awesome unit at The Regatta truly has it all! Spectacular views 24/7 overlooking the Chicago River from Michigan Ave on the west to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan on the east. Rarely available very large one bedroom with full en-suite bath, separate den, living/dining room with fireplace and floor to ceiling windows & sliding glass doors to private balcony, in-unit laundry room, additional half bath, and updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 42" Brookhaven cabinets for plenty of storage. The Regatta is true luxury living with attached parking garage (spots may be available), indoor pool, library, kids recreation center, business center, fitness center, multiple outdoor spaces with BBQs, clubhouse, theater, community room, dry cleaners, bike room and storage. Step outside and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer as well, including Chicago Riverwalk, Lakeshore East Park (where you will find Mariano's, Divvy, CVS, popular eateries and coffee shops), Lakeshore Trail, Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park and many options for outdoor activities. Rent includes water, heat, cooking gas, basic cable and internet. Non-smoking unit. No pets allowed. Available immediately.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

863 W Cornelia Avenue #1

"Lakeview", Wrigley View Village. Walk up to this well- manicured, vintage courtyard building and enter the foyer to a wonderful, bright and FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex down home that is sure to impress. Main level offers NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown molding, newer windows with plantation shutters, gorgeous arched entries and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, undermount sink, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, door leading to exterior porch space. Separate Living Room w/ceiling fan, formal Dining Room, cozy sitting area with bay window that makes for a peaceful reading space, large bedroom and full bathroom w/ ceramic tile and glass shower door complete this level. Take the NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARWOOD stairs down to the lower level which offers: Carpeting thru-out, canned lighting, family room area with your 2nd fireplace, 2nd bedroom with good closet space, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom w/ceramic tile, double bowl vanity, linen closet, 6 ft. soaking tub and separate shower. GFA/CA, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, separate storage and 1 conveniently located outdoor parking space option available for lease ($150/month until 4/30/2022). Fantastic A+ location, walk to Sheffields, Wrigley Field, Shops, Bars, Nightlife, Public Transportation and more. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Allowed....Agent is related to seller.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1055 W Berwyn Avenue #3

Charming updated vintage with tree top views from the top floor. 2 generous bedrooms and 1 bath. French doors lead to separate dining room. North facing living room with fireplace. Newer windows, galley kitchen with stainless appliances opens to a large deck. Secure parking lot with electric gate. One spot included. Perfect location to enjoy the lakefront bike path and beaches just 2 blocks east. 1/2 block from the Berwyn El and bus stop. Walk to awesome restaurants and entertainment in Andersonville, and the Bryn Mawr Historic District.
Glendale Heights, ILbhhschicago.com

Glendale Heights, IL 60139

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With Garage. Remodeled unit with washer and dryer in unit! Nice kitchen with granite counter tops! Master bedroom has full bath. Look out your back windows to beautiful pond. Close to Highway and Shopping!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3907 W Wellington Avenue #1W

Be the first to live in this gorgeous, brand new gut rehabbed two bed, one bath! Features include all stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, fridge, built-in micro, dishwasher, large living and dining rooms, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, subway tile in the bathroom, tub and shower, new quartz vanity, queen size bedrooms, great closet space, in-unit laundry, pets welcome, parking available and more! There is uncovered parking available for an additional $100/month and the property is pet-friendly (breed/weight restrictions may apply). Unit is vacant, on lockbox; short notice OK!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

5336 N Kenmore Avenue #2E

Beautifully rehabbed one bedroom apartment conveniently located in Edgewater. Featuring large windows in living room, bedroom, kitchen. The hardwood flooring in this apartment runs throughout, including the kitchen. Ceramic tile flooring in the bathroom. Large kitchen with plenty of counter top and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including full-size gas stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Dining bar in kitchen. Living room is brightly lit by four sconces, bedroom has ceiling fan. Convenient to Sheridan Road, Bryn Mawr/Peterson, Foster Avenue, and inner and outer Lake Shore Drive bus lines, as well as Berwyn and Bryn Mawr Red Line CTA elevated stations. Walking distance to Bryn Mawr Historic District and a myriad of shops and services, including Mariano's and Jewel Foods.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6436 Roosevelt Road #416

BEAUTIFUL-QUITE TOP FLOOR VIEWS WITH THIS 1 BEDROOM CONDO, 5 ROOMS INCLUDING A DEN, FEATURES NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" WOOD CABINETS, DISHWASHER, SPACIOUS BATHROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, TALL CEILINGS & SPACIOUS OUTSIDE BALCONY. 1 PARKING SPACE NUMBER 49 IN BACK. GREAT BUILDING WITH FULLY EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER AND ADDITIONAL ONSITE STORAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINMENT, AND EASY ACCESS TO TRANSPORTATION TO DOWNTOWN AND MEDICAL CENTERS VIA i-90. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. NO PETS. If interested, a completed rental application must be submitted located under additional Information, submit the application with a copy of the driver's license, last 2 pay stubs, or supportive information showing the income deposit. an application fee of $40. The fee covers the cost of the credit report and the Background check. Association must approve the background of the potential tenant.
Chicago, ILatproperties.com

846 W Chalmers Place

Welcome to one of Chicago's true hidden gems! 846 W Chalmers is part of the Seminary Townhouse Association (STA). This historic expansive 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single family brick row home has been owned and loved by the same family since the 1970's. Featuring beautiful original woodwork, multiple fireplaces, a finished basement and a large deck off the kitchen, this home is truly a must-see and an opportunity to create a magnificent Lincoln Park home. A shared outdoor commons makes for a wonderful urban oasis in the city with ice skating in the winter and events throughout the summer. The properties in this landmarked community are rarely on the market.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1215 Easton Drive

Beautiful, clean with an open floor plan home. 3 bedrooms 2.1 bath. Large family room with a fireplace. Master bedroom with private master bath and walk -in closet. Great, tranquil back yard with a patio. Shed for storage. Attached 2 car garage. Great location, close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Rent will not increase if renewed each year and the house is well maintained.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

168 W Main Street

This Cozy Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, Family room with fireplace, 2 car detached garage, Attached unit that could have multiple uses....Rental unit to offset your Mortgage? Air Bnb? Home Occupation? It's even within a short distance to one of Frostburg's most popular Restaurant. So call today to schedule your own personal viewing.
Lawndale, ILbhhschicago.com

Chicago-North Lawndale, IL 60624

Ready for rent! 3 bedroom,1 bath, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, new waterproof laminate in the kitchen, great balcony space for relaxation, with a backyard and 1 parking space included. Schedule an appointment today!
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

Riverview Apartments

Live in a quiet Riverwest neighborhood nestled among nature along the Milwaukee River. Riverview Apartments is family owned and professionally managed by the reputable Northland Management, LLC. Many happy residents call Riverview home for the long term. Give us a call today to learn about our current availability and schedule a tour with one of our friendly staff.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60615

Beautiful modern condo, in the quiet neighborhood of Hyde Park! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo with exposed brick walls, has hardwood floors, granite countertops, built-in wine rack and stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher and also includes in-unit laundry. The master bedroom includes an en suite bathroom with a jacuzzi tub with patio entry. Common area is maintained by HOA, the fee of which is paid by the owner. Tenant pays all utilities. The Owner is looking for a qualified tenant who makes 3x the rent monthly with a credit score of 640. Easy to show! Near downtown Hyde Park, located close to Target, Whole Foods, Treasure Island, Starbucks, and much more. Schedule your viewing today!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6038 N HERMITAGE Avenue #1

Spacious 1 bed/1bath available now! Hardwood floors throughout. Large bedroom. Plenty of closet space, including a pantry. Separate dining room. Faux fireplace in living room perfect for mounting a TV. And, small deck space in back. There is a monthly fee of $12/month for general liability insurance. There is a one time move in fee of 20% or $300 whichever is greater for applicants with no pets and 30% or $500 whichever is greater for applicants with pets. No additional pet rent. No security deposit.
Tennisbhhschicago.com

42 Azalea Drive #214

AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Apartment with hard surface flooring and patio! In-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include swimming pools, gym, lounge, business center w/ WiFi. Tennis and volleyball courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. We are currently offering a $75.00 reduced security deposit if you lease within 48 hours from touring Plus $1000 off upfront or amortized over the lease term if moved in by August 31st! MANY OTHER UNITS AVAILABLE!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

629 W Edgewood Road

Don't miss out on this luxurious, The modern kitchen captivates , updated cabinetry, spotless granite countertops, and a gentle backsplash made of glass . This 2 bedrooms home has the roof, Furness, windows and doors are 6 years old and water heater 3 months old . You'll fall in love with the clean house. Everything has great taste and no expense spared. There's tons of natural light in this home .and the huge living and family rooms with 2 fireplace. This property offers even more with a 2 car garage With plenty of greenery this home becomes a beautiful, private residence with plenty of yard space. This home is your best chance to get into cozy, modern living in a fantastic area.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

3147 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

Located in Northwest Logan Square/Avondale, 3147 Ridgeway offers a stunning new remodeled apartment in a classic Chicago all-brick walkup building. The apartment is being fully remodeled as brand new in 2021. Updates include all new kitchens and baths with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new lighting, central heat and air, laundry in unit, and more! Come check out for yourself! Live steps from the Belmont Blue Line station, ALDI, neighborhood parks, local music hotspot Sleeping Village, a brand new bowling alley Avondale Bowl, and plenty of other neighborhood conveniences including drugstores, coffee shops, and nearby restaurants. Bundled services fee, pet fees, application and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties. Location: 3147 Ridgeway Ave Price: $1995 Availability: NOW Apartment Amenities New Kitchen New Bathrooms Dinning Room Master Ensuite S.S. Appliances Hardwood Floors In-Unit Laundry Central A/C Ceiling Fans -Peak Realty. Won't Last! Contact Julia!

