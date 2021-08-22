Chicago-McKinley Park, IL 60608

WOW! This awesome unit at The Regatta truly has it all! Spectacular views 24/7 overlooking the Chicago River from Michigan Ave on the west to Navy Pier and Lake Michigan on the east. Rarely available very large one bedroom with full en-suite bath, separate den, living/dining room with fireplace and floor to ceiling windows & sliding glass doors to private balcony, in-unit laundry room, additional half bath, and updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 42" Brookhaven cabinets for plenty of storage. The Regatta is true luxury living with attached parking garage (spots may be available), indoor pool, library, kids recreation center, business center, fitness center, multiple outdoor spaces with BBQs, clubhouse, theater, community room, dry cleaners, bike room and storage. Step outside and enjoy all the neighborhood has to offer as well, including Chicago Riverwalk, Lakeshore East Park (where you will find Mariano's, Divvy, CVS, popular eateries and coffee shops), Lakeshore Trail, Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park and many options for outdoor activities. Rent includes water, heat, cooking gas, basic cable and internet. Non-smoking unit. No pets allowed. Available immediately.