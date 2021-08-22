Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Send Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Photo

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only crime being committed here is making fans drool. On Saturday, Aug. 21, Christopher Meloni, 60, sent Law and Order: Svu fans into a frenzy after he posted a steamy behind-the-scenes photo of him and Mariska Hargitay, 57. Although it's unknown when their image was taken, one thing is clear: Chris set the internet ablaze. In the snapshot, the two look deep into each other's eyes, as they embraced each other so close that their lips were almost touching. So what caused Chris to bless fans with the picture in the first place? On Friday, Aug. 20, a Twitter user wrote, "Can y'all imagine if one day @Chris_Meloni and @Mariska posts a picture like this pretending they...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Mariska Hargitay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Frenzy#Mariska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Catches Up with Co-Star Chris Meloni on Facetime in Sweet Snap

Mariska Hargitay of “Law & Order: SVU” fame and Chris Meloni, her former co-star, have a close relationship outside of work. What the fans really want to know, though, is if their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, are going to get together on either of their current “Law & Order” shows. Pictures like the one Hargitay posted recently are only stoking the curiosity flames.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Christopher Meloni Finally Reveals the Truth About His Law & Order: SVU Exit

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" In an in-depth chat with Men's Health posted on Aug. 4, Christopher Meloni discussed rejoining the beloved franchise with Law & Order Organized Crime and revealed what really went down before his unexpected departure from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. For those who need a refresher, Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU for 12 seasons between 1999 and 2011.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Detailed Chris Meloni’s ‘Sad’ Departure from Show

When “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay saw Christopher Meloni leave after 12 seasons, it broke up one of TV’s enduring teams. Hargitay, who has played Olivia Benson for 22 seasons on the NBC crime show, remembered seeing Meloni, who played Elliot Stabler, leave. When talking about it, Hargitay mentions other stars that have arrived and left the show in recent years.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise

So if you've been following what Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and SVU star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have been up to now that both series are back in production, you know that it's been a series of whispered videos shot in and around their respective sets. After helping Meloni fix the internet he broke over his Men's Health cover story and photoshoot, Hargitay was the recipient of a surprise video from Meloni and his on-screen mom Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her award-winning SVU role as Bernadette Stabler. Well, it's been a few days but Hargitay has posted a response, explaining that filming on SVU was going on before acknowledging that Meloni had a mic-drop moment with Burstyn appearing. But then Hargitay proved that Meloni isn't the only one who can pull off a little "L&O" crossover magic but giving him a peek at who was on set with her for SVU filming? That's right, it's Danielle Moné Truitt's Sgt. Ayanna Bell.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Story Behind Viral Mariska Hargitay Roadside Moment

Actress Melissa McCarthy explained the story behind the viral moment of her asking drivers to honk for fellow actress Mariska Hargitay on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The comedic star proved that she is just as hilarious in real life and an even better friend. McCarthy said the roadside bit stemmed from Hargitay calling her out. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress admits she is a terrible texter and forgets to check her phone. Hargitay, who recently injured her ankle, sent McCarthy a text that read, “Oh, don’t worry. I’m just here in a lot of pain, recovering....
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Melissa McCarthy Had The Best Reason For Publicly Supporting Law And Order's Mariska Hargitay After Leg Injury

Mariska Hargitay has had quite the summer. Not long after wrapping on Season 22 of Law & Order: SVU the star ended up doing some serious damage to both of her legs in late May. Then, the star slipped in the rain outside of a Black Widow screening in early July, and actually broke her ankle. Just a few days later, Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy showed some very public support for her friend, and now McCarthy's talking about why she went so far for Hargitay after her injury.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

WATCH: Melissa McCarthy Explains Hilarious Story Behind ‘Praying’ Sign for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay

Just days after Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay suffered an injury to her right ankle after falling during the premiere of Black Widow, Melissa McCarthy took it upon herself to send a heartfelt message to her friend in one of the sweetest and hilarious ways possible. Now, McCarthy is ready to share all the deals about that adorable moment.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explains Ice-T’s ‘Philosopher King’ Nickname

When you think of Ice-T from Law & Order: SVU, what is the first thing you think of? According to co-star Mariska Hargitay, philosophy is high up on that list. Everyone knows and loves Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson from Law & Order: SVU. She has starred on the Law & Order spinoff since 1999 and has quickly become a fan favorite. SVU is still running to this day. When Season 23 finishes up, the iconic show will have reached an incredible milestone — they will hit their 500th episode.
TV & VideosPopculture

Christopher Meloni Details 'Law & Order: SVU' Contract Negotiations That Led to His 2011 Exit

Christopher Meloni is opening up about his abrupt exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit back in 2011, admitting exactly how the failed contract negotiations that led to Elliot Stabler's decade-long absence on TV went down in a new profile for Men's Health. This isn't the first time the actor, 60, had alluded to contract disputes as the reason for his initial exit, but certainly one of the most explicit, as he admitted that despite decades at NBC, now with Law & Order: Organized Crime, he has few friends at the network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy