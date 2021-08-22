1756 W School Street #2

Welcome to the Crown Jewel of Streeterville! Perched atop of the famous River View Condominiums, this incomparable, two-level home is like a mansion in the sky! Luxury and opulence will greet you and your guests in this custom home adorned with over $1 million of imported Italian stone, back-lit onyx columns, three 500-gallon saltwater tropical fish tanks, curved marble staircase, enormous marble jacuzzi overlooking the 60' wraparound terrace, steam room, full-sized basketball court, and racquetball court. Each of the three bedrooms is its own complete suite; they all even have their own private balcony. Enjoy this unequaled home in all its splendor or re-imagine the space to make the 9300 square feet your own. The curved, wraparound terrace presents views of Navy Pier, Summer fireworks, Lake Michigan, the Chicago Harbor Lock, the Chicago River and the amazing architecture and River Walk that follow it, the well-known buildings of Chicago's unbeatable skyline, and even night views of the State of Michigan across the Lake. Your guests will not know how to describe the space; will they call it Fabulous, Fantastic, Amazing, Breath-taking, or just simply Epic? Situated on a quiet, tree-lined street where the iconic Chicago River meets Lake Michigan, this residence should have its own red star on the famous Chicago Flag! River View Condominiums features recently renovated gym and locker rooms with sauna, steam room, an indoor pool & hot tub, 24-hr doorman, and onsite engineer.