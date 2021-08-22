Cancel
Real Estate

1756 W School Street #2

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasic vintage 3BR/1BA. Small bedrooms, good sized dining room and living room. Additional enclosed porch good for office or additional storage. Hardwood floors. Laundry in basement next door. Pets possible. Walk to Brown Line and restaurants. Apartment is across the street from Metra train and you do hear it. It is quieter than the El. Tenant Occupied. 48 Hour notice.

Chicago, IL

415 E North Water Street #3205

Welcome to the Crown Jewel of Streeterville! Perched atop of the famous River View Condominiums, this incomparable, two-level home is like a mansion in the sky! Luxury and opulence will greet you and your guests in this custom home adorned with over $1 million of imported Italian stone, back-lit onyx columns, three 500-gallon saltwater tropical fish tanks, curved marble staircase, enormous marble jacuzzi overlooking the 60' wraparound terrace, steam room, full-sized basketball court, and racquetball court. Each of the three bedrooms is its own complete suite; they all even have their own private balcony. Enjoy this unequaled home in all its splendor or re-imagine the space to make the 9300 square feet your own. The curved, wraparound terrace presents views of Navy Pier, Summer fireworks, Lake Michigan, the Chicago Harbor Lock, the Chicago River and the amazing architecture and River Walk that follow it, the well-known buildings of Chicago's unbeatable skyline, and even night views of the State of Michigan across the Lake. Your guests will not know how to describe the space; will they call it Fabulous, Fantastic, Amazing, Breath-taking, or just simply Epic? Situated on a quiet, tree-lined street where the iconic Chicago River meets Lake Michigan, this residence should have its own red star on the famous Chicago Flag! River View Condominiums features recently renovated gym and locker rooms with sauna, steam room, an indoor pool & hot tub, 24-hr doorman, and onsite engineer.
Real Estate

29 S LaSalle Street #208

Living your best life has never been this easy. Play where you stay at the beautiful new Millennium on LaSalle. Look and Lease promotion for same day applications... free wine cooler and alexa show, plus waived move in fee! This spacious two bedroom deluxe located on our executive level features timeless stone countertops, herringbone backsplash, Italian hydraulic lift kitchen cabinets illuminated with above cabinet lighting. Enjoy modern appliances such as a french door refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and stackable washer & dryer. The building boasts a year-round sky deck with a pool lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand classes, a sports court, a demonstration kitchen, a game room, a resident workspace, and many other desirable amenities. 24-hour door staff and on-site maintenance.
Real Estate

1401 E 55th Street #709N

This high floor studio with Skyline views has been meticulously maintained. The home features a new air conditioner, walk-in closet with plenty of storage space. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light and a welcoming view. The building offers 24/7 Doorman, staffed package receiving room, on-site laundry, a beautifully landscaped courtyard featuring a fountain and large shade trees, an outdoor pool, and a fitness room. Rent included heat, gas, cable, storage, doorman. Unbeatable location - U of C campus shuttle by the front door, steps from express buses to Downtown, a short walk to Trader Joes, shops, the Metra, the lake, and so much more.
Real Estate

1055 W Berwyn Avenue #3

Charming updated vintage with tree top views from the top floor. 2 generous bedrooms and 1 bath. French doors lead to separate dining room. North facing living room with fireplace. Newer windows, galley kitchen with stainless appliances opens to a large deck. Secure parking lot with electric gate. One spot included. Perfect location to enjoy the lakefront bike path and beaches just 2 blocks east. 1/2 block from the Berwyn El and bus stop. Walk to awesome restaurants and entertainment in Andersonville, and the Bryn Mawr Historic District.
Real Estate

6436 Roosevelt Road #416

BEAUTIFUL-QUITE TOP FLOOR VIEWS WITH THIS 1 BEDROOM CONDO, 5 ROOMS INCLUDING A DEN, FEATURES NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" WOOD CABINETS, DISHWASHER, SPACIOUS BATHROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, TALL CEILINGS & SPACIOUS OUTSIDE BALCONY. 1 PARKING SPACE NUMBER 49 IN BACK. GREAT BUILDING WITH FULLY EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER AND ADDITIONAL ONSITE STORAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINMENT, AND EASY ACCESS TO TRANSPORTATION TO DOWNTOWN AND MEDICAL CENTERS VIA i-90. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. NO PETS. If interested, a completed rental application must be submitted located under additional Information, submit the application with a copy of the driver's license, last 2 pay stubs, or supportive information showing the income deposit. an application fee of $40. The fee covers the cost of the credit report and the Background check. Association must approve the background of the potential tenant.
Real Estate

1927 Home Avenue

Short time lease will be considered.. New beautiful white Kitchen and SS appliances! Granite countertops!! Beautiful Gold Coast home . 5 bed, 3 bath home has original hardwood floors, wood moldings custom millwork, and beautiful original stained glass windows. Living room with with decorative fireplace formal dining room large kitchen with a big space for an extra table The upper floor was finished into a large master suite, office and a complete bathroom!!!. Finished basement includes two additional bedrooms full bathroom and a large family room. Both the main and upper floor bedrooms have walk-in closets with plenty of space. Updated first floor bathroom.. Large yard. Hurry before is gone!!!
Real Estate

9254 Aspen Drive

Well maintained Split level Duplex for rent , well maintained with recent upgrades.ITS ALL ABOUT THE LOCATION ! Spacious rental offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 half baths and 1 full bathroom, and size nice finished basement as well as attached 1 car garage ! Updated kitchen with new appliances beautiful flooring, upgraded lighting and more . Sunny kitchen with eating area as well as separate dining room. You will love the fresh clean feel with all new flooring(even in the bathrooms and basement) and bonus .. no carpet! Gorgeous new floors complimented by fresh paint throughout- Updated bathrooms to enhance the fresh clean feel of the home. LED lighting, and some new windows to help with energy costs - Still not sold? Walk outside to adorable, updated , private fenced in yard offering a shed for additional storage space , updated Landscaping and patio for easy living, outdoor entertaining and relaxing ! Just perfect !
Covington, OH

229-235 W 4th St & 402-408 Johnston Street

Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath Apartment in Covington - Great Location - Only 1 block from Mainstrasse! This is an opportunity to live in an updated 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in Covington. Brand new LVT flooring in the kitchen, new carpet in the living room & bedrooms, ceramic tile in the bathroom, the walls and trim have been freshly painted, appliances are in great shape, new ceiling fans & light fixtures. Washer/dryer hookups on the lower level of the building. This unit is on the top floor of the building (does have steps). Off street parking.
Real Estate

6038 N HERMITAGE Avenue #1

Spacious 1 bed/1bath available now! Hardwood floors throughout. Large bedroom. Plenty of closet space, including a pantry. Separate dining room. Faux fireplace in living room perfect for mounting a TV. And, small deck space in back. There is a monthly fee of $12/month for general liability insurance. There is a one time move in fee of 20% or $300 whichever is greater for applicants with no pets and 30% or $500 whichever is greater for applicants with pets. No additional pet rent. No security deposit.
Real Estate

7321 W Fullerton Avenue #4

Elmwood Park Gem. Perfectly located, walking distance to shopping, Metra, and easy travel to downtown and area airports. Beautiful remodeled eat in kitchen with brand new cabinets. Brand new bath with tiled tub and shower surround and new vanity. Large living room, can be split and made into a dining room. Bedroom with large closet. Garden Unit. Coin laundry on the same level. Storage area. Parking spot. No smoking in unit. Dogs allowed with 20 pound weight limit. Credit and background Check required. Listing office will run report.
Mercury News

East End lagoon home

This delightful pre-WWII house was built in 1938 and has an amazing backyard with a deck on the lagoon to launch your stand-up paddleboard or kayak. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts many upgrades, including an updated kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a light blue glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances with a gas range oven.
Bloomington, IL

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $65,000

The home features a rustic wooden front deck shaded by mature trees, off street parking, a fenced in backyard and a one car attached garage! The living room is roomy with three large North and East facing windows that allow ample light throughout the day and a closet for extra storage. The cozy kitchen features a bonus room attached that can be used as a pantry with built-in shelving and an exit to the side yard. Both large bedrooms are located on the top floor. The highlights of bedroom one include high ceilings, north and east facing windows and a walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 features an east facing window as well as a south facing window that overlooks the backyard and garden. The large unfinished basement is dry and includes a bonus room for storage, a coal room that could be used for extra storage, and an exit to the backyard. Other great things about this home: All appliances stay with the home! Furnace is less than 1 year old! Dog house in the backyard Flowering cherry blossom trees NO carpets This home would make a great starter home for a couple looking for an easy fix-er-upper or investment property for someone looking to earn passive income.
Real Estate

941 W agatite Avenue #106

Sweet studio, with utilities ALL included!( Additional electric charges may apply for use of an air conditioner). Great Uptown location. Close to everything. Walking distance to Redline, Target, Jewel. Hardwood floors and great closet space ! Cats ok . no dogs . **Photos may be of an identical or similar unit in the building**.
Real Estate

863 W Cornelia Avenue #1

"Lakeview", Wrigley View Village. Walk up to this well- manicured, vintage courtyard building and enter the foyer to a wonderful, bright and FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex down home that is sure to impress. Main level offers NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown molding, newer windows with plantation shutters, gorgeous arched entries and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, undermount sink, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, door leading to exterior porch space. Separate Living Room w/ceiling fan, formal Dining Room, cozy sitting area with bay window that makes for a peaceful reading space, large bedroom and full bathroom w/ ceramic tile and glass shower door complete this level. Take the NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARWOOD stairs down to the lower level which offers: Carpeting thru-out, canned lighting, family room area with your 2nd fireplace, 2nd bedroom with good closet space, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom w/ceramic tile, double bowl vanity, linen closet, 6 ft. soaking tub and separate shower. GFA/CA, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, separate storage and 1 conveniently located outdoor parking space option available for lease ($150/month until 4/30/2022). Fantastic A+ location, walk to Sheffields, Wrigley Field, Shops, Bars, Nightlife, Public Transportation and more. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Allowed....Agent is related to seller.
Home & Garden

315 E Taylor Street #UPPER

Check out this beautiful 1 bedroom unit (Duplex) recently Rehabbed!! This unit offers 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious living room and kitchen. This unit has been completely renovated with new paint throughout, new floorings, new kitchen, and new bathroom. Come move in and have nothing to worry about but just relax and enjoy the new finishes.
Chicago, IL

3147 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

Located in Northwest Logan Square/Avondale, 3147 Ridgeway offers a stunning new remodeled apartment in a classic Chicago all-brick walkup building. The apartment is being fully remodeled as brand new in 2021. Updates include all new kitchens and baths with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new lighting, central heat and air, laundry in unit, and more! Come check out for yourself! Live steps from the Belmont Blue Line station, ALDI, neighborhood parks, local music hotspot Sleeping Village, a brand new bowling alley Avondale Bowl, and plenty of other neighborhood conveniences including drugstores, coffee shops, and nearby restaurants. Bundled services fee, pet fees, application and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties. Location: 3147 Ridgeway Ave Price: $1995 Availability: NOW Apartment Amenities New Kitchen New Bathrooms Dinning Room Master Ensuite S.S. Appliances Hardwood Floors In-Unit Laundry Central A/C Ceiling Fans -Peak Realty. Won't Last! Contact Julia!
Real Estate

3907 W Wellington Avenue #1W

Be the first to live in this gorgeous, brand new gut rehabbed two bed, one bath! Features include all stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, fridge, built-in micro, dishwasher, large living and dining rooms, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, subway tile in the bathroom, tub and shower, new quartz vanity, queen size bedrooms, great closet space, in-unit laundry, pets welcome, parking available and more! There is uncovered parking available for an additional $100/month and the property is pet-friendly (breed/weight restrictions may apply). Unit is vacant, on lockbox; short notice OK!
Harris County, TX

5239 Preserve Park Drive

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3567 Sq. Ft. 1.5 Story, 4 Bedrooms with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths & One Half Bath on the First Floor is Perfect for Entertaining. 8' Doors, Wood Floors in Study, Foyer, Dining, Living Areas & Kitchen. All Granite Counters, Under Cabinet Lighting, Double Ovens. Media Room, Game Room, Full Bath & Additional Bedroom Up. Double Pane Windows, Full Gutters, Sink in Utility Rm w/Lots of Cabinets. Private, Spacious Covered Front Porch. Huge Covered Back Patio Perfect for Family Get Togethers. You Will Be Pleased with the Enormous Back Yard plus 10x14 Steel Shed on Concrete Pad, French Drains. This Home is a Family Pleaser. Due to current COVID conditions and precautions, owner prefers principal(s) only for any showings and open houses and prefers children not attend.
Real Estate

6441 N Bosworth Avenue N #2

Spacious 2 + bedroom (plus den ) in this jumbo 3 unit building is just what you have been looking for! Features include; Newer Kitchen with stainless appliances & extra prep sink ,in-unit laundry and huge living & dining areas. Conveniently located within walking distance to the bus lines, Red Line El train and shopping . Large storage locker in basement. Lovely backyard perfect for grilling ! Pet friendly ! Garage space included ! Easy to see ! Available now !
Real Estate

3219 Renard Lane

Spacious End Unit Townhouse boasts a crisp & clean interior. This unit offers light & bright space. The living room features a vaulted ceiling & gas log fireplace. Country kitchen with hardwood floor. The first-floor den is highlighted by french doors. The second floor offers 2 bedrooms, a 16 x 13 loft overlooking the living room, 2 full baths & a laundry room. There's a 2 car attached garage. Wonderful location- minutes from shopping and St. Charles Water Park. Quick possession is possible!! Lease & Deposit Required as well as credit report and criminal background check. No Pets Please!

