President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots once they are cleared to take them, the President said in an interview aired Thursday. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that Americans will be able to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots starting on September 20, subject to authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration and sign off from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals would become eligible for their booster shot eight months after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine may need boosters in the future, but more data is needed, health officials said.