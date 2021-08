Summer Camp Music Festival is just a few days away, so make sure you arrive prepared and ready to party with this essential info!. Pack your bags, call off work, and put on your best dancing pants, because Summer Camp Music Festival is happening in just a few days! Taking place at Three Sisters Park on August 20-22 in Chillicothe, IL, SCamp veterans and festival newbies alike will be jet-setting all over the country to gather and celebrate their 20th anniversary! This weekend is set to be the most fulfilling Summer Camp yet, with a sweet reunion after a year of no music and a jam-packed weekend of art, workshops, games, and jam band sets galore.