House Rent

6250 N FRANCISCO Avenue #2BW

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny and spacious 2 bedroom-1 bath condo available for rent now! Hardwood floors throughout, newer kitchen with granite breakfast bar, newer bathroom, plenty of closets. Coin laundry in the basement. HEAT and WATER is included in the assessments.

House Rent
6038 N HERMITAGE Avenue #1

Spacious 1 bed/1bath available now! Hardwood floors throughout. Large bedroom. Plenty of closet space, including a pantry. Separate dining room. Faux fireplace in living room perfect for mounting a TV. And, small deck space in back. There is a monthly fee of $12/month for general liability insurance. There is a one time move in fee of 20% or $300 whichever is greater for applicants with no pets and 30% or $500 whichever is greater for applicants with pets. No additional pet rent. No security deposit.
6002 N Winthrop Avenue #304

Newly renovated Edgewater apartment buildings feature updated kitchens with stainless-steel appliances including dishwashers and quartz countertops, gleaming hardwood floors throughout and new, fresh bathrooms. Spacious one- and two-bedroom floorplans are bright and open. Other amenities include intercoms, high-speed internet, onsite laundry and onsite parking. The convenient Edgewater location is walking distance from the CTA Red line, Whole Foods, Metropolis, Ann Sather Granville, Edgewater Branch of the Chicago Public Library, Lake Michigan and more. Great spot for Loyola U students or downtown commuters. 6000-6002 is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.
941 W agatite Avenue #106

Sweet studio, with utilities ALL included!( Additional electric charges may apply for use of an air conditioner). Great Uptown location. Close to everything. Walking distance to Redline, Target, Jewel. Hardwood floors and great closet space ! Cats ok . no dogs . **Photos may be of an identical or similar unit in the building**.
29 S LaSalle Street #208

Living your best life has never been this easy. Play where you stay at the beautiful new Millennium on LaSalle. Look and Lease promotion for same day applications... free wine cooler and alexa show, plus waived move in fee! This spacious two bedroom deluxe located on our executive level features timeless stone countertops, herringbone backsplash, Italian hydraulic lift kitchen cabinets illuminated with above cabinet lighting. Enjoy modern appliances such as a french door refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and stackable washer & dryer. The building boasts a year-round sky deck with a pool lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand classes, a sports court, a demonstration kitchen, a game room, a resident workspace, and many other desirable amenities. 24-hour door staff and on-site maintenance.
863 W Cornelia Avenue #1

"Lakeview", Wrigley View Village. Walk up to this well- manicured, vintage courtyard building and enter the foyer to a wonderful, bright and FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex down home that is sure to impress. Main level offers NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown molding, newer windows with plantation shutters, gorgeous arched entries and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, undermount sink, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, door leading to exterior porch space. Separate Living Room w/ceiling fan, formal Dining Room, cozy sitting area with bay window that makes for a peaceful reading space, large bedroom and full bathroom w/ ceramic tile and glass shower door complete this level. Take the NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARWOOD stairs down to the lower level which offers: Carpeting thru-out, canned lighting, family room area with your 2nd fireplace, 2nd bedroom with good closet space, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom w/ceramic tile, double bowl vanity, linen closet, 6 ft. soaking tub and separate shower. GFA/CA, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, separate storage and 1 conveniently located outdoor parking space option available for lease ($150/month until 4/30/2022). Fantastic A+ location, walk to Sheffields, Wrigley Field, Shops, Bars, Nightlife, Public Transportation and more. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Allowed....Agent is related to seller.
5340 6th Avenue #1B

Welcome home to this unique related living rental unit! The first floor unit features 3 BD/2 BA in the quiet city of Countryside! Perfect for small families, this beautifully, spacious unit features an open floor plan that includes a lovely kitchen with granite countertops and an eat-in dining area that flows into the living room! Freshly painted, the unit also includes all new flooring which includes carpeting in the living room, bedrooms and beautiful porcelain tile in the bathrooms. The lovely master suite can accommodate a king-size bedroom set and has its own en-suite! Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled with new shower doors, new paint, new vanity/sink which also has an LED-lit faucet. **This unit is related living, with a bonus basement space available/included which is perfect for those seeking a separate area for those working from home or helping kids who are E-learning. The basement unit includes 2BD/half BA and has separate heating and cooling! Tucked on a lovely street, and conveniently located near restaurants and shopping! Two parking spaces available, and small pets allowed. ***LIMITED TIME PROMO: Move-in, in September 2021 and get $500 rental credit for your stay your 1st year!***
5016 N HARDING Avenue #1N

Gorgeous condo-style 3 bedrooms 2 full bath duplex with front balcony and back patio. Refinished hardwood floors; Carpet in bedrooms; Nice open living room, exposed brick hallway, in-unit washer and dryer, 2 full baths, full of closets, close to highway and groceries stores. parking included. A must-see!! All applicants must use the City Habitat application which can be downloaded from our website, under the "apply now" tab. The processing fee is $65.00/per applicant. Non-refundable. Along with the APPLICATION, we need copies of drivers license, proof of income (most recent pay stubs or bank statements) Must have good credit! No late payments, no evictions, household income 3 x monthly rent. NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE $350/ per ADULT APPLICANT.
1218 W Pratt Boulevard #1-N

Nice, clean, courtyard building with a two bedroom apartment available. Unit is bright and full of natural light, located on raised first floor. Natural hardwood floors throughout. Rent included heat and water. Coin laundry and walk-in storage are available in the basement. Maintenance is on site. Cats welcome. Just steps from Pratt Beach. Close to transportation, dining and shopping.
3351 W Sunnyside Avenue #1

Completely updated, you will be the 1st to use all new everything. Included in rent: Heat, water, trash. you pay only cooking gas and your light. Updated unit with kitchen and dining room combined to make for roomy space. Then add a good size living room for even more versatile living space. Living room has a dan or office space with a lot of light. Second bedroom has a good size closet. there are 3 closets in total. In-unit laundry, dishwasher, deck. The whole building is gone through renovation. beautiful location.
1055 W Berwyn Avenue #3

Charming updated vintage with tree top views from the top floor. 2 generous bedrooms and 1 bath. French doors lead to separate dining room. North facing living room with fireplace. Newer windows, galley kitchen with stainless appliances opens to a large deck. Secure parking lot with electric gate. One spot included. Perfect location to enjoy the lakefront bike path and beaches just 2 blocks east. 1/2 block from the Berwyn El and bus stop. Walk to awesome restaurants and entertainment in Andersonville, and the Bryn Mawr Historic District.
315 E Taylor Street #UPPER

Check out this beautiful 1 bedroom unit (Duplex) recently Rehabbed!! This unit offers 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious living room and kitchen. This unit has been completely renovated with new paint throughout, new floorings, new kitchen, and new bathroom. Come move in and have nothing to worry about but just relax and enjoy the new finishes.
833 Fairwood Drive

Move In Ready! 4BR/3.5BA 3 Level Colonial in Lakeview of Culpeper. Family Room w/ gas fireplace and laminate flooring. Oversized eat-in kitchen w/ lots of cabinets and counterspace. The kitchen offers an island, dining area, a pantry & desk area. Primary bedroom offers lots of space with a private bathroom that offers a soaking tub, shower and walk-in closet. Finished basement offers a rec room, full bath and 2 additional rooms. Huge backyard with privacy fences on both sides. Large rear deck to enjoy. Community pool and clubhouse. Walking trails and tot lots. New roof.
3907 W Wellington Avenue #1W

Be the first to live in this gorgeous, brand new gut rehabbed two bed, one bath! Features include all stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, fridge, built-in micro, dishwasher, large living and dining rooms, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, subway tile in the bathroom, tub and shower, new quartz vanity, queen size bedrooms, great closet space, in-unit laundry, pets welcome, parking available and more! There is uncovered parking available for an additional $100/month and the property is pet-friendly (breed/weight restrictions may apply). Unit is vacant, on lockbox; short notice OK!
922-924 State Street

East Rock Lofted 1-bedroom with exposed brick, open kitchen and backyard! - Virtual Walk Through Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dUjnQfj4j6j. This charming, 1-bedroom lofted apartment is located in the historic neighborhood of treelined East Rock, on State Street, with plentiful options for cafes and restaurants. The architect designed apartment preserves historic details such as exposed brick interior walls and cathedral ceiling with beautiful skylights while updating the interior with sleek, modern kitchen cabinetry and appliances.
1125 Light St

Top Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in Federal Hill - Steps from Cross St Market! - Top Floor 1 bedroom apartment just steps away from Cross St Market, shopping, and restaurants in the heart of Federal Hill! Bright open living area with wood flooring leads to a well-equipped eat-in kitchen offering generous cabinet space. Full bath boasts updated fixtures with soaking tub/shower combination while the comfortable bedroom features an ample closet and wall-to-wall carpeting. Onsite laundry for added convenience.
5336 N Kenmore Avenue #2E

Beautifully rehabbed one bedroom apartment conveniently located in Edgewater. Featuring large windows in living room, bedroom, kitchen. The hardwood flooring in this apartment runs throughout, including the kitchen. Ceramic tile flooring in the bathroom. Large kitchen with plenty of counter top and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including full-size gas stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Dining bar in kitchen. Living room is brightly lit by four sconces, bedroom has ceiling fan. Convenient to Sheridan Road, Bryn Mawr/Peterson, Foster Avenue, and inner and outer Lake Shore Drive bus lines, as well as Berwyn and Bryn Mawr Red Line CTA elevated stations. Walking distance to Bryn Mawr Historic District and a myriad of shops and services, including Mariano's and Jewel Foods.
6436 Roosevelt Road #416

BEAUTIFUL-QUITE TOP FLOOR VIEWS WITH THIS 1 BEDROOM CONDO, 5 ROOMS INCLUDING A DEN, FEATURES NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, 42" WOOD CABINETS, DISHWASHER, SPACIOUS BATHROOM, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, TALL CEILINGS & SPACIOUS OUTSIDE BALCONY. 1 PARKING SPACE NUMBER 49 IN BACK. GREAT BUILDING WITH FULLY EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER AND ADDITIONAL ONSITE STORAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE ENTERTAINMENT, AND EASY ACCESS TO TRANSPORTATION TO DOWNTOWN AND MEDICAL CENTERS VIA i-90. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700. NO PETS. If interested, a completed rental application must be submitted located under additional Information, submit the application with a copy of the driver's license, last 2 pay stubs, or supportive information showing the income deposit. an application fee of $40. The fee covers the cost of the credit report and the Background check. Association must approve the background of the potential tenant.
1927 Home Avenue

Short time lease will be considered.. New beautiful white Kitchen and SS appliances! Granite countertops!! Beautiful Gold Coast home . 5 bed, 3 bath home has original hardwood floors, wood moldings custom millwork, and beautiful original stained glass windows. Living room with with decorative fireplace formal dining room large kitchen with a big space for an extra table The upper floor was finished into a large master suite, office and a complete bathroom!!!. Finished basement includes two additional bedrooms full bathroom and a large family room. Both the main and upper floor bedrooms have walk-in closets with plenty of space. Updated first floor bathroom.. Large yard. Hurry before is gone!!!
9254 Aspen Drive

Well maintained Split level Duplex for rent , well maintained with recent upgrades.ITS ALL ABOUT THE LOCATION ! Spacious rental offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 half baths and 1 full bathroom, and size nice finished basement as well as attached 1 car garage ! Updated kitchen with new appliances beautiful flooring, upgraded lighting and more . Sunny kitchen with eating area as well as separate dining room. You will love the fresh clean feel with all new flooring(even in the bathrooms and basement) and bonus .. no carpet! Gorgeous new floors complimented by fresh paint throughout- Updated bathrooms to enhance the fresh clean feel of the home. LED lighting, and some new windows to help with energy costs - Still not sold? Walk outside to adorable, updated , private fenced in yard offering a shed for additional storage space , updated Landscaping and patio for easy living, outdoor entertaining and relaxing ! Just perfect !
Today’s Rental for the price for a 2 bed

This rental is located at 911 Maryland Avenue, NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,875 / 2br – IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! 911 MD AVE. NE, UNIT B….. (Capitol Hill) Roomy and stylish two bedroom unit convenient to Union Station shopping, H Street nightlife/entertainment, and METRO. Beautiful wood floors, CAC, open plan...

