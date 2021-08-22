Cancel
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Magical Family Weekend With All 5 of Their Kids

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a magical and full family fun weekend! The couple, who rekindled their romance almost four months ago, brought their children with them on excursions in Hollywood—the actor's kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, and J.Lo's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. On Friday, Aug. 20, the group, minus Samuel, attended a performance of the Broadway musical Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre, along with Ben's mother, Chris Anne Boldt. Earlier in the day, Ben treated all three of his kids to a trip to the Century City shopping mall. On the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 21, Ben and Jennifer brought all five of...

