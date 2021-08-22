Every Time Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style Was the Definition of Fabulous

No matter the occasion, Kylie Jenner will slay in the fashion department. Whether the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is showing off her fiery new swimwear line or looking effortlessly elegant on the red carpet, her outfits are guaranteed to turn heads. And now with her and Travis Scott's second child on the way, which E! News recently confirmed through multiple sources, it's only a matter of time before Kylie makes fans swoon with her maternity fashion. If anything, the 24-year-old reality TV personality rocked cute and chic clothes when she was pregnant with Stormi Webster, who is now 2. From body-hugging little black dresses to cozy loungewear, the Kylie...