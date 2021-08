DAY MVS XL was a triumphant return to Waterfront Park for FNGRS CRSSD as the house and techno community reunited in San Diego for a weekend of fun. It had been well over a year since FNGRS CRSSD last presented a festival for house and techno lovers in San Diego. Their edition of CRSSD Festival Spring in March of 2020 was one of the few that took place before the pandemic hit and the otherwise quiet messaging left many to wonder what the future would hold. Earlier this year, though, hope was on the horizon as FNGRS CRSSD shook off the pandemic woes and announced DAY MVS XL – a new festival to be hosted in the summer at their usual home at the Waterfront Park.