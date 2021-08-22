6418 N Newgard Avenue #3W
Beautiful courtyard building in Rogers Park with heat included! This incredibly spacious 1 bedroom apartment, bright and sunny unit features a separate living room and formal dining room and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features white cabinets with white appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom is queen size with great closet space throughout. On-site laundry, cable ready, and intercom entry. Grocery store is located on the corner, transportation is close-by, and it is a beautiful tree-lined street with great neighbors. Parking available: $100. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric. Heat and water included. $65 Application Fee. $150 Cat Fee. $300 Move-In Fee PP.www.bhhschicago.com
Comments / 0