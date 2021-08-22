6418 N Newgard Avenue #3W

Welcome home to this unique related living rental unit! The first floor unit features 3 BD/2 BA in the quiet city of Countryside! Perfect for small families, this beautifully, spacious unit features an open floor plan that includes a lovely kitchen with granite countertops and an eat-in dining area that flows into the living room! Freshly painted, the unit also includes all new flooring which includes carpeting in the living room, bedrooms and beautiful porcelain tile in the bathrooms. The lovely master suite can accommodate a king-size bedroom set and has its own en-suite! Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled with new shower doors, new paint, new vanity/sink which also has an LED-lit faucet. **This unit is related living, with a bonus basement space available/included which is perfect for those seeking a separate area for those working from home or helping kids who are E-learning. The basement unit includes 2BD/half BA and has separate heating and cooling! Tucked on a lovely street, and conveniently located near restaurants and shopping! Two parking spaces available, and small pets allowed. ***LIMITED TIME PROMO: Move-in, in September 2021 and get $500 rental credit for your stay your 1st year!***