Real Estate

6418 N Newgard Avenue #3W

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful courtyard building in Rogers Park with heat included! This incredibly spacious 1 bedroom apartment, bright and sunny unit features a separate living room and formal dining room and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features white cabinets with white appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom is queen size with great closet space throughout. On-site laundry, cable ready, and intercom entry. Grocery store is located on the corner, transportation is close-by, and it is a beautiful tree-lined street with great neighbors. Parking available: $100. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric. Heat and water included. $65 Application Fee. $150 Cat Fee. $300 Move-In Fee PP.

www.bhhschicago.com

#Rogers Park
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

3147 N Ridgeway Avenue #1

Located in Northwest Logan Square/Avondale, 3147 Ridgeway offers a stunning new remodeled apartment in a classic Chicago all-brick walkup building. The apartment is being fully remodeled as brand new in 2021. Updates include all new kitchens and baths with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new lighting, central heat and air, laundry in unit, and more! Come check out for yourself! Live steps from the Belmont Blue Line station, ALDI, neighborhood parks, local music hotspot Sleeping Village, a brand new bowling alley Avondale Bowl, and plenty of other neighborhood conveniences including drugstores, coffee shops, and nearby restaurants. Bundled services fee, pet fees, application and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties. Location: 3147 Ridgeway Ave Price: $1995 Availability: NOW Apartment Amenities New Kitchen New Bathrooms Dinning Room Master Ensuite S.S. Appliances Hardwood Floors In-Unit Laundry Central A/C Ceiling Fans -Peak Realty. Won't Last! Contact Julia!
Kernersville, NCgreensboro.com

4 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

Almost NEW 2020 off Hopkins Rd. Immaculately maintained with stylish finishes throughout. Open concept living. Primary on the main with luxurious bath and extra-large closet with built-ins. Two other main level bedrooms are separated by the open great room, dining room and kitchen. Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz countertop and large sit down island, stainless steel hood and appliances and breakfast area. Large bonus room or 4th bedroom with full bath are privately located upstairs. Walk-in attic floored storage. Partially fenced in yard surrounds the screened in porch and patio with private backyard. Cul-de-sac location.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6038 N HERMITAGE Avenue #1

Spacious 1 bed/1bath available now! Hardwood floors throughout. Large bedroom. Plenty of closet space, including a pantry. Separate dining room. Faux fireplace in living room perfect for mounting a TV. And, small deck space in back. There is a monthly fee of $12/month for general liability insurance. There is a one time move in fee of 20% or $300 whichever is greater for applicants with no pets and 30% or $500 whichever is greater for applicants with pets. No additional pet rent. No security deposit.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

6441 N Bosworth Avenue N #2

Spacious 2 + bedroom (plus den ) in this jumbo 3 unit building is just what you have been looking for! Features include; Newer Kitchen with stainless appliances & extra prep sink ,in-unit laundry and huge living & dining areas. Conveniently located within walking distance to the bus lines, Red Line El train and shopping . Large storage locker in basement. Lovely backyard perfect for grilling ! Pet friendly ! Garage space included ! Easy to see ! Available now !
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

LIMITED TIME ONE YEAR SPOT SPECIAL INCLUDES: One Year Blue Bottle VIP Membership and RPM on the Water Gift Card. PENTHOUSE 2 Bed/2 Bath NE corner with RIVER and CITY views. Unit features expansive layouts with 10' ceilings, custom chef's kitchen featuring Thermador appliances, built in wine fridge, custom cabinetry with built-ins, MOTORIZED solar shades with bedroom BLACKOUT opacity, and private/ restricted floor access with Latch keyless entry, enter all doors with a smartphone! The building offers added privacy of 24/7 door staff, secure underground parking, dry-cleaning, and package storage for all deliveries. Unparalleled amenities from elegant gathering spaces with SKYLINE views throughout! AMENITIES INCLUDE full floor fitness center, sports lounge with a golf simulator, pool table, ping pong table, and board games. An indoor/outdoor pool with nano walls and a sauna. Warm and inviting lounges and terraces with a COWORKING lounge set with private work rooms and a large conference room.
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

6002 N Winthrop Avenue #304

Newly renovated Edgewater apartment buildings feature updated kitchens with stainless-steel appliances including dishwashers and quartz countertops, gleaming hardwood floors throughout and new, fresh bathrooms. Spacious one- and two-bedroom floorplans are bright and open. Other amenities include intercoms, high-speed internet, onsite laundry and onsite parking. The convenient Edgewater location is walking distance from the CTA Red line, Whole Foods, Metropolis, Ann Sather Granville, Edgewater Branch of the Chicago Public Library, Lake Michigan and more. Great spot for Loyola U students or downtown commuters. 6000-6002 is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

505 W MELROSE Street #303

Spacious and nice one bedroom in the heart of Lakeview. Close to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and transportation. Plenty of closet space, heat- water- sewage & trash all included In the rent. Great deal! TOP FLOOR WITH A TON OF SUN.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

255 N Addison Avenue #627

Live Near the Train, Don't Hear the Train. Located in the heart of downtown Elmhurst. Walk to grocery, Metra, shopping, theater, museums, restaurant and nightlife. Incredible finishes include quartz countertop, plank flooring, open kitchens, walk-in closets. Full amenity building with indoor heated parking, pool, bocce court, fitness center, cyber cafe, community room, dining room/conference room, and more.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

629 W Edgewood Road

Don't miss out on this luxurious, The modern kitchen captivates , updated cabinetry, spotless granite countertops, and a gentle backsplash made of glass . This 2 bedrooms home has the roof, Furness, windows and doors are 6 years old and water heater 3 months old . You'll fall in love with the clean house. Everything has great taste and no expense spared. There's tons of natural light in this home .and the huge living and family rooms with 2 fireplace. This property offers even more with a 2 car garage With plenty of greenery this home becomes a beautiful, private residence with plenty of yard space. This home is your best chance to get into cozy, modern living in a fantastic area.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

941 W agatite Avenue #106

Sweet studio, with utilities ALL included!( Additional electric charges may apply for use of an air conditioner). Great Uptown location. Close to everything. Walking distance to Redline, Target, Jewel. Hardwood floors and great closet space ! Cats ok . no dogs . **Photos may be of an identical or similar unit in the building**.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

29 S LaSalle Street #208

Living your best life has never been this easy. Play where you stay at the beautiful new Millennium on LaSalle. Look and Lease promotion for same day applications... free wine cooler and alexa show, plus waived move in fee! This spacious two bedroom deluxe located on our executive level features timeless stone countertops, herringbone backsplash, Italian hydraulic lift kitchen cabinets illuminated with above cabinet lighting. Enjoy modern appliances such as a french door refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and stackable washer & dryer. The building boasts a year-round sky deck with a pool lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center with on-demand classes, a sports court, a demonstration kitchen, a game room, a resident workspace, and many other desirable amenities. 24-hour door staff and on-site maintenance.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

863 W Cornelia Avenue #1

"Lakeview", Wrigley View Village. Walk up to this well- manicured, vintage courtyard building and enter the foyer to a wonderful, bright and FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom duplex down home that is sure to impress. Main level offers NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown molding, newer windows with plantation shutters, gorgeous arched entries and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, stylish backsplash, undermount sink, 42" cabinets, tile flooring, door leading to exterior porch space. Separate Living Room w/ceiling fan, formal Dining Room, cozy sitting area with bay window that makes for a peaceful reading space, large bedroom and full bathroom w/ ceramic tile and glass shower door complete this level. Take the NEWLY RE-FINISHED HARWOOD stairs down to the lower level which offers: Carpeting thru-out, canned lighting, family room area with your 2nd fireplace, 2nd bedroom with good closet space, primary bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom w/ceramic tile, double bowl vanity, linen closet, 6 ft. soaking tub and separate shower. GFA/CA, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, separate storage and 1 conveniently located outdoor parking space option available for lease ($150/month until 4/30/2022). Fantastic A+ location, walk to Sheffields, Wrigley Field, Shops, Bars, Nightlife, Public Transportation and more. No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Allowed....Agent is related to seller.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1055 W Berwyn Avenue #3

Charming updated vintage with tree top views from the top floor. 2 generous bedrooms and 1 bath. French doors lead to separate dining room. North facing living room with fireplace. Newer windows, galley kitchen with stainless appliances opens to a large deck. Secure parking lot with electric gate. One spot included. Perfect location to enjoy the lakefront bike path and beaches just 2 blocks east. 1/2 block from the Berwyn El and bus stop. Walk to awesome restaurants and entertainment in Andersonville, and the Bryn Mawr Historic District.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1218 W Pratt Boulevard #1-N

Nice, clean, courtyard building with a two bedroom apartment available. Unit is bright and full of natural light, located on raised first floor. Natural hardwood floors throughout. Rent included heat and water. Coin laundry and walk-in storage are available in the basement. Maintenance is on site. Cats welcome. Just steps from Pratt Beach. Close to transportation, dining and shopping.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

5340 6th Avenue #1B

Welcome home to this unique related living rental unit! The first floor unit features 3 BD/2 BA in the quiet city of Countryside! Perfect for small families, this beautifully, spacious unit features an open floor plan that includes a lovely kitchen with granite countertops and an eat-in dining area that flows into the living room! Freshly painted, the unit also includes all new flooring which includes carpeting in the living room, bedrooms and beautiful porcelain tile in the bathrooms. The lovely master suite can accommodate a king-size bedroom set and has its own en-suite! Both bathrooms have been recently remodeled with new shower doors, new paint, new vanity/sink which also has an LED-lit faucet. **This unit is related living, with a bonus basement space available/included which is perfect for those seeking a separate area for those working from home or helping kids who are E-learning. The basement unit includes 2BD/half BA and has separate heating and cooling! Tucked on a lovely street, and conveniently located near restaurants and shopping! Two parking spaces available, and small pets allowed. ***LIMITED TIME PROMO: Move-in, in September 2021 and get $500 rental credit for your stay your 1st year!***
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1401 E 55th Street #709N

This high floor studio with Skyline views has been meticulously maintained. The home features a new air conditioner, walk-in closet with plenty of storage space. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light and a welcoming view. The building offers 24/7 Doorman, staffed package receiving room, on-site laundry, a beautifully landscaped courtyard featuring a fountain and large shade trees, an outdoor pool, and a fitness room. Rent included heat, gas, cable, storage, doorman. Unbeatable location - U of C campus shuttle by the front door, steps from express buses to Downtown, a short walk to Trader Joes, shops, the Metra, the lake, and so much more.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

225 N Columbus Drive #7507

Spacious One Bedroom. Sunny south facing unit w/ great views of lake and park off your fabulous balcony. Spacious unit with hardwood floors, Granite kitchen counters, and marble bath. Great closet space and washer/drying in the unit. Full amenities which include resort style living, indoor outdoor swimming pools, and large fitness facility with basketball court. Convenient location connected to Pedway system. Park avail in the building for extra monthly fee.
Glendale Heights, ILbhhschicago.com

Glendale Heights, IL 60139

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo With Garage. Remodeled unit with washer and dryer in unit! Nice kitchen with granite counter tops! Master bedroom has full bath. Look out your back windows to beautiful pond. Close to Highway and Shopping!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3907 W Wellington Avenue #1W

Be the first to live in this gorgeous, brand new gut rehabbed two bed, one bath! Features include all stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, fridge, built-in micro, dishwasher, large living and dining rooms, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, subway tile in the bathroom, tub and shower, new quartz vanity, queen size bedrooms, great closet space, in-unit laundry, pets welcome, parking available and more! There is uncovered parking available for an additional $100/month and the property is pet-friendly (breed/weight restrictions may apply). Unit is vacant, on lockbox; short notice OK!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

5336 N Kenmore Avenue #2E

Beautifully rehabbed one bedroom apartment conveniently located in Edgewater. Featuring large windows in living room, bedroom, kitchen. The hardwood flooring in this apartment runs throughout, including the kitchen. Ceramic tile flooring in the bathroom. Large kitchen with plenty of counter top and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances including full-size gas stove, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator. Dining bar in kitchen. Living room is brightly lit by four sconces, bedroom has ceiling fan. Convenient to Sheridan Road, Bryn Mawr/Peterson, Foster Avenue, and inner and outer Lake Shore Drive bus lines, as well as Berwyn and Bryn Mawr Red Line CTA elevated stations. Walking distance to Bryn Mawr Historic District and a myriad of shops and services, including Mariano's and Jewel Foods.

