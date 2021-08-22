The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride Gives a Coy Update on the Daryl-Carol Spinoff

We've grown to accept the fact that no one is safe on The Walking Dead. Yet, heading into Part A of the 11th and final season tonight, Aug. 22, we find ourselves concerned for our favorite characters. So, during an exclusive chat with longtime Walking Dead star Melissa McBride, we asked point blank: Can viewers expect lots of bloodshed this season? "I think they should always be worried about their favorites," she said with a laugh to E! News. "Even I'm worried about them." Of course, in typical Twd fashion, McBride couldn't say much on what's to come, as spoilers are strictly under lock and key at AMC. Although, we do feel confident about the fate of...