Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Will Vaccine Mandates Exclude Unvaccinated Black Chicagoans?

Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine mandates are being put into place in some cities and sectors. Will those policies disproportionately disenfranchise the Black community, which lags behind in vaccination rates?

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Black Community#Vaccinations#Some Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Olympia, WAyaktrinews.com

Who qualifies for a ‘religious exemption’ from the COVID-19 vaccine?

OLYMPIA, Wash. – One day after Washington Governor Jay Inslee expanded requirements for state employees who need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state says it’s still working through the process for employees who cite a religious exemption. State employees, teachers, school staff and volunteers, long-term care workers and others...
Pharmaceuticalswfxb.com

A Record Number of Unvaccinated Americans Are Getting the Vaccine

With the rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, the number of Americans getting the vaccine are also on the rise. Yesterday, the CDC reported that more than 1 million doses of the vaccine were administered marking the first time since early July they’ve crossed that single-day number. The average pace of those initiating vaccinations is also more than 70% higher than it was a month ago. According to White House Covid-19 Response Team Chief of Staff Asma Mirza, two states that have lagged in vaccinations Oklahoma and Louisiana are currently outpacing the national average.
KidsPosted by
NBC News

Vaccinated parents' new worry: Can I transmit Covid to my unvaccinated kids?

When Kate Eichelberger and her husband got their Covid-19 vaccinations, they felt a sense of protection — not just for themselves, but for their young children, too. At 6 and 8 years old, the kids are not yet eligible for Covid-19 shots, which are currently only available to those 12 and up. But Eichelberger felt relieved knowing that as a fully vaccinated adult, if she were exposed to the coronavirus at her workplace or anywhere else, it was unlikely she would bring it home to her children.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Public HealthBBC

'New York vaccine mandate could destroy my restaurant'

The pandemic has been tough on Massimo Felici, who owns three restaurants in the Staten Island borough of New York City. "For 15-16 months business was not happening at all," he tells the BBC. "In one I had to get rid of 80% of my staff. We barely survived. I thought I was definitely going to lose my restaurants."
Pharmaceuticalscbslocal.com

Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate?

(CBS DFW) — The end of the COVID pandemic seemed to be in sight a couple months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is increasing quickly across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Public HealthPosted by
CBS DFW

Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing an end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling, and vaccination numbers were rising. Mask mandates were easing, and people were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become evident that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine became the first to gain the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)full approval for use in anyone at least 16 years old, giving existing mandates firmer legal standing and opening the door for additional mandates.
Public Healthmoney.com

5 Ways Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine Could Cost You Money

As cases climb and lockdowns loom once again, everyone from doctors to Instagram influencers are frantically trying to convince Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, the movement has focused largely on incentives — to get needles in arms, officials have promised free beer, discount concert tickets and even $100 payments to people who get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Commentary: Hey, Republicans, stop fighting vaccine and mask mandates

When it comes to COVID-19, too many prominent Republicans are acting like theirs is not the party of limited government and personal responsibility. Some Republican elected officials are trying to thwart measures local governments and private businesses are taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For example, it is illegal in Gov. Greg Abbott’s Texas for businesses to require customers to provide proof of vaccination — a law that restaurants in Austin learned about the hard way when they nearly had their liquor licenses revoked. Florida has a similar law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, though a judge recently gave a cruise operator permission to ignore it.
EducationDurango Herald

Universities lead vaccine push for young New Mexicans

SANTA FE – Universities and colleges across New Mexico appear to be getting COVID-19 shots to young people at higher rates than the general public. With and without vaccine mandates, leaders colleges and universities say they’re on track to increasing vaccination rates on the state’s campuses to levels far higher than their surrounding communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy