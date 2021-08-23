San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance recovers from slow start to second preseason game, leads 2 TD drives on final 3 series

After one Trey Lance pre-season game, there have been a mixed bag of thoughts on his performance. Some think Trey looked great, and would point to the offensive line and receivers doing him no favors. Others think he missed every read possible and if not for Kyle Shanahan's play calling, Lance wouldn't have done much of anything. Every rookie quarterback is showing flashes and San Francisco 49ers fans are nervous. Is Lance the guy? Is he worth all this capital? Is he raw or is he just not good? Rhetorical questions are coming in and doing so at a frantic pace.