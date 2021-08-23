Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance recovers from slow start to second preseason game, leads 2 TD drives on final 3 series

By NICK WAGONER via ESPN
ABC News
 4 days ago

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance's second preseason game went a lot like his first one -- in reverse. Lance got off to a quick start in last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, hitting an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield on his second pass attempt before completing just one of his final seven attempts. But on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, it took Lance longer to find a rhythm.

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Nate Sudfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#Lions#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#Niners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Did The 49ers Blow It By Taking Lance?

After one Trey Lance pre-season game, there have been a mixed bag of thoughts on his performance. Some think Trey looked great, and would point to the offensive line and receivers doing him no favors. Others think he missed every read possible and if not for Kyle Shanahan's play calling, Lance wouldn't have done much of anything. Every rookie quarterback is showing flashes and San Francisco 49ers fans are nervous. Is Lance the guy? Is he worth all this capital? Is he raw or is he just not good? Rhetorical questions are coming in and doing so at a frantic pace.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Admission On Josh Rosen’s Performance

After spending the tail end of 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers roster, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen is heading into his fourth NFL season and first full year with the team. And it’s not going great so far. Rosen is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld for the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers star Nick Bosa gets critical injury update from Kyle Shanahan

It looks like San Francisco 49ers fans don’t have to worry that much on defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa is recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss all but two games in the 2020 NFL season. There were some concerns if he’ll be ready to play for the 49ers when the new campaign starts in September, but head coach Kyle Shanahan eased those fears away.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Brandt predicts Trey Lance will be 49ers starting QB by Week 7

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the San Francisco 49ers QB situation between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. More San Francisco 49ers News. Daniel Jeremiah predicts 49ers QB Trey Lance's 2021...
NFLYardbarker

'Growing buzz' for Trey Lance to become 49ers starting quarterback?

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with plenty of confidence he could be their long-term franchise quarterback. After two preseason games, an increasing number of people believe Lance shouldn’t have to wait any longer. After missing a majority of the 2020 college football season due to...
49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance electrifies, hits home run in 49ers’ preseason opener

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance showed off his deep arm with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield to open his second drive against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 exhibition opener. More...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan details expectations for Trey Lance’s first preseason game

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Football! It's back! For real! (Sort of). On Saturday, we'll see the 49ers play football against another team. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Shanahan on 49ers rookie Trey Lance: "Trey's...
NFLNew York Post

Trey Lance could be ‘pushing’ Jimmy Garoppolo out of 49ers starting gig

The quarterback controversy is heating up in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo’s starting job is not safe. Rookie Trey Lance has had a strong training camp to open his career, showcasing his elite arm strength and athleticism. Which has opened the door for him to surpass Garoppolo and steal his starting spot.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Trey Lance Gets Mixed In On Offense, Nick Bosa Makes Full-Team Debut

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers wrapped up what might have been their most interesting practice of the offseason on Wednesday. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers-Chiefs: How long will Trey Lance play? You won't...
NFLPosted by
Great Bend Post

49ers excited to see preseason debut for Trey Lance

Coach Kyle Shanahan knows that in the big picture, it won’t matter how well Trey Lance plays in his exhibition debut for the San Francisco 49ers. That doesn’t dampen Shanahan’s excitement to see his rookie first-round quarterback take the field in a game for the first time Saturday night when the Niners host the Kansas City Chiefs in an exhibition game.
NFLBleacher Report

Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Mixed Bag from Trey Lance Makes 49ers' Choice Easier

Rookie quarterbacks defined Saturday's Week 1 preseason contests with the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, New York Jets' Zach Wilson, San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance and Chicago Bears' Justin Fields taking an NFL field for the first time. The lone remaining first-round quarterback, the New England Patriots' Mac Jones, impressed Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy